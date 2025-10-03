Activate Opens First France Location at Val d’Europe in Partnership with Hadrena

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Activate, the world’s first active gaming company, is proud to announce the opening of its first location in France at Val d’Europe, marking another major milestone in the brand’s global expansion. The launch is made possible through a strategic partnership with Hadrena, a leading force in leisure entertainment across the U.S. and Europe.

Situated in the Imagi Park leisure complex, the 1,000 m² center houses 12 immersive game rooms with more than 500 levels, including favorites like Mega Grid, Mega Laser, Strike, and Hide. Designed for teams of 2 to 5, every 60-minute session blends agility, strategy, and teamwork to deliver a new generation of interactive entertainment unlike anything else in France.

“Bringing Activate to France is an incredible step in our mission to redefine entertainment worldwide,” said Adam Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Activate. “We are thrilled to partner with Hadrena, who shares our vision of blending technology, fitness, and fun into one immersive experience. This opening represents just the beginning of an ambitious rollout across France and beyond.”

Founded in Canada in 2019, Activate quickly rose to prominence with its innovative approach to live-action gaming. Using RFID technology, and immersive design, Activate tracks each player’s progress over time, allowing them to level up, unlock achievements, win rewards, and return for endless replay-ability. The concept has resonated globally, garnering millions of followers on social media, and now operates in more than 55 locations in five countries.

With Hadrena as its exclusive partner for France, Spain, Portugal, and the Benelux region, Activate is poised for significant European growth. Plans are underway for approximately 30 locations across these markets over the next six years.

“Hadrena is excited to introduce Activate to France, starting with Val d’Europe,” said Sarah Lion, CEO of Activate Games France. “This unique concept sits at the crossroads of sport, gaming, and entertainment, and we believe it will resonate strongly with families, friends, and companies seeking unforgettable experiences.”

Reservations are now open online, with sessions available Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information, visit playactivate.com

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Activate is the world’s first active gaming experience where Players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms where Players can work cooperatively or compete against each other while tracking their achievements. With the global headquarters located in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has grown to more than 55 locations across Canada, the U.S., UK, UAE, and France.

To join the active gaming movement, visit Activate

Facebook: @activategames

Instagram: @activategames

TikTok: @activategames

LinkedIn: @activategames

ABOUT HADRENA

Hadrena is a leader in the location-based entertainment industry in the U.S. and Europe, operating 130 entertainment venues and aiming to reach 1,000 centers by 2032. Its portfolio includes action games, virtual reality experiences, family entertainment centers, and kids’ playgrounds. For more information, visit Hadrena online.

LinkedIn: @Hadrena

SOURCE ACTIVATE