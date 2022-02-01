WILLIAMS SONOMA LAUNCHES NEW MOBILE APP

New App Provides Customers with Shoppable Content, Registry Services and Exclusive Recipes

Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new mobile iOS shopping app. Designed to deliver a seamless and convenient shopping experience, the new Williams Sonoma mobile app allows customers to shop curated collections of products, create and manage registries on the go and have access to thousands of recipes at their fingertips. The app is now available for free in the App Store®.









Additional features of the new Williams Sonoma mobile app include:

RECIPES​ – Enjoy thousands of recipes tested by the Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen along with exclusive how-to videos and smart grocery lists.

REGISTRY SERVICES – Say ‘YES’ to the simplest way to create and manage a registry on the go.

CURATED CONTENT – Shoppable images designed to provide ideas and inspiration for hosting, entertaining, setting the table and so much more.

SHOP BY ROOM – Explore curated looks designed to inspire and easily click to shop.

EXPERT DESIGN HELP – Connect with design experts virtually or set up a one-on-one appointment.

STORE MODE – Select a local store to receive notifications about in-store events and in-stock items.

“The Williams Sonoma app is designed to inspire our customers and help them discover new products while shopping through an enhanced mobile experience,” said Williams Sonoma President Felix Carbullido. “By also providing elevated registry services, design help and account management tools, the new app is able to replicate several of our in-store customer service experiences for our online and mobile customers.”

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA



Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

