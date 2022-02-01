Holley Introduces Bluetooth Capability for Sniper 2 EFI Platform

Tech advancement brings even greater affordability and ease of use to popular EFI conversion ecosystem

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced the addition of a Bluetooth module for its Sniper 2 Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) conversion ecosystem. The next-generation technology brings greater affordability and accessibility to the easy-to-install, self-tuning EFI system that allows classic cars and trucks with carburetors to run like modern vehicles.





The new Sniper 2 Bluetooth module removes the need for a separate screen for tuning, and instead gives enthusiasts full control from the Sniper EFI app on any Android or iOS-based smartphone. Additionally, Holley is introducing an enhanced kitting-on-demand process to improve in-stock inventory and deliver more flexibility and customization for enthusiasts who are looking to convert their classic vehicles to an EFI ecosystem. The new Bluetooth module is the latest interface customers can choose as part of their on-demand kit.

“ As the number-one selling EFI conversion solution, Sniper 2 has proven to be a game-changer for domestic muscle enthusiasts looking for an affordable and user-friendly powertrain swap for their classic car or truck,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Holley Performance Brands. “ With the fully featured Bluetooth module, enthusiasts can control installation and tuning directly from the Sniper EFI app on their phone – literally putting their vehicle’s horsepower in the palm of their hand. This advancement further demonstrates Holley’s focus on innovating new solutions to supercharge our customers and not just meet but exceed their expectations.”

Originally launched in July 2023, Sniper 2 EFI is the next generation of Holley’s groundbreaking Sniper 1 product. Its easy-to-install, self-tuning technology is part of a complete Sniper EFI ecosystem – including plug-and-play Hyperspark ignition systems, fuel systems and more – that removes the guesswork and creates a wholistic, dynamic tuning experience for enthusiasts looking to modernize the power of their classic cars and trucks easily and affordably.

The Bluetooth module is available for performance car enthusiasts now and can be purchased from the Holley store at www.holley.com or from national and local distributors. Learn more about the Sniper 2 Bluetooth module here.

About Holley Performance Brands



Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.

