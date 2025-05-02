Wild Roots Introduces New Lemon & Lavender Infused Gin

Wild Roots Spirits, known for crafting naturally infused spirits with real ingredients, proudly announces the launch of its newest innovation: Wild Roots Lemon & Lavender Infused Gin.

Wild Roots Spirits, known for crafting naturally infused spirits with real ingredients, proudly announces the launch of its newest innovation: Wild Roots Lemon & Lavender Infused Gin. This bright and floral take on classic gin brings together zesty lemon and aromatic lavender for a smooth, crisp, and refreshingly balanced spirit.

At 88 proof (44% ALC/VOL), this elevated gin offers a fresh citrus lift with delicate botanical notes, creating a refined and invigorating drinking experience perfect for spring and summer. With no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors, Wild Roots Lemon & Lavender Gin is ideal for mixing into cocktails like a classic spritz or simply enjoyed over ice with a twist.

“We wanted to create something that feels like sunshine in a glass,” said Ali Joseph, Co-Founder of Wild Roots. “The blend of lemon and lavender brings a natural brightness that’s both versatile and completely unique.”

Wild Roots Lemon & Lavender Infused Gin will be available for purchase starting May 1 in Oregon liquor stores and Wild Roots’ retail locations in downtown Sisters and Washington Square Mall.

Wild Roots continues to expand its award-winning portfolio, celebrating the natural bounty of the Pacific Northwest with every bottle. From their signature fruit-infused vodkas to innovative new releases, Wild Roots is committed to quality, authenticity, and innovation.

ABOUT WILD ROOTS

Wild Roots Spirits is dedicated to crafting authentic, fruit-infused spirits that capture the essence of the Pacific Northwest. Established in 2012 by Chris Joseph and Ali Joseph, Wild Roots is known as a trailblazing pioneer in the spirits industry. For more information, visit www.wildrootsspirits.com and follow us @WildRootsSpirits on Instagram and Facebook.

