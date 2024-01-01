Insurers Turn to Duck Creek Ecosystem for Core Migration

Companies partner with providers to move from complex legacy systems to modern, flexible SaaS platform, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ Duck Creek Services Ecosystem global report finds the insurance industry is rapidly changing as companies migrate from legacy systems to modern platforms such as Duck Creek. Evolving market demands are accelerating this transition as enterprises seek to increase their agility, take advantage of emerging technologies and improve customer experience. Duck Creek is increasingly promoting cloud-native and SaaS versions of its platform, creating both opportunities and challenges for prospective adopters.

“Insurance companies turn to platforms like Duck Creek to replace legacy systems that prevent them from scaling operations, innovating and launching new products quickly,” said Dennis Winkler, leader, insurance industry vertical, for ISG in North America. “They are engaging service providers to accelerate modernizing their software stacks and integrating Duck Creek’s cloud-based digital capabilities.”

Modern core platforms like Duck Creek help insurers streamline operations and improve data-driven decision-making, paving the way for goals such as offering more personalized services, the report says. However, the technical debt imposed by multiple core systems and customizations often makes migration difficult. Facing these challenges, companies are starting to turn to providers for end-to-end assistance, from consulting to post-production services.

As Duck Creek focuses on SaaS, it is emphasizing out-of-the-box capabilities, ISG says. In response, many service providers are adopting a simplified “factory” approach to cloud migration instead of carrying out extensive customizations. This model may address common challenges such as technical debt, data migration and testing in a more efficient way.

Providers are beginning to use AI and automation to develop reusable tools and accelerators, the report says. These capabilities may speed up projects and deliver value to clients sooner, though their maturity and effectiveness vary among providers.

Insurers making successful core migrations are partnering with providers to plan transitions, manage data migration and ensure third-party systems are smoothly integrated with the new platform, ISG says. Change management is another key element of a successful project, because migrations often lead to significant changes in business processes, workflows and employee roles that can cause delays and inefficiencies.

“Modern core platforms such as Duck Creek are essential in a fast-changing insurance industry,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Choosing the right service provider is the first step toward a migration that serves long-term business objectives.”

The report also explores other Duck Creek ecosystem trends, including rising demand for Duck Creek OnDemand and for point solutions from providers to meet specific business challenges.

For more insights into the challenges facing insurance companies migrating to core platforms like Duck Creek, plus ISG’s advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ global Duck Creek Services Ecosystem report evaluates the capabilities of 14 providers in one quadrant: Duck Creek Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Coforge, Cognizant, EY and LTIMindtree as Leaders in the quadrant.

In addition, Xceedance is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in the quadrant.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ global Duck Creek Services Ecosystem report is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

