Wichita Mortgage Banker Shares Essential Tips for First-Time Buyers Navigating the Spring Housing Market

As the 2025 spring housing market gains momentum, Randy Pitts – The Mortgage Squad offers key advice for first-time homebuyers in Wichita, KS.

With the spring housing season in full bloom, Randy Pitts – The Mortgage Squad is stepping up to guide first-time homebuyers through one of the most competitive real estate periods of the year. As a trusted mortgage banker in Wichita, KS, the team is sharing expert insight to help newcomers navigate today’s market with confidence.

“We’re seeing a lot of enthusiasm from new buyers this spring,” said Randy Pitts, lead broker at The Mortgage Squad. “But without the right guidance, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by rising interest rates, limited inventory, and competitive bidding. That’s where a local mortgage broker can make all the difference.”

Spring 2025: A Market Built for Preparation

According to Realtor.com, spring remains one of the busiest seasons in real estate. In Wichita, the combination of affordable housing and strong demand has made it even more crucial for buyers to get pre-approved early and partner with a knowledgeable mortgage lender in Wichita. The Mortgage Squad emphasizes the importance of:

Getting Pre-Approved: First-time buyers should secure pre-approval before house hunting to improve credibility with sellers.

Understanding Loan Options: FHA, VA, and conventional loans all come with unique benefits. A mortgage banker can walk buyers through the best fit for their budget.

Budgeting Beyond the Mortgage: Property taxes, insurance, and closing costs can add up – knowing the full picture avoids surprises.

Local Expertise That Makes a Difference

Unlike national lenders, Randy Pitts offers hyper-local expertise and personalized service. “We’re not a 1-800 number,” Pitts added. “We live here, work here, and know what our Wichita clients need.”

This client-first approach is what sets The Mortgage Squad apart. From application to closing, the team acts as a guide – not just a lender – helping buyers make smart, informed decisions during one of life’s biggest investments.

About Randy Pitts – The Mortgage Squad

Randy Pitts – The Mortgage Squad is a dedicated mortgage lender in Wichita, KS helping families and individuals achieve their homeownership dreams with tailored mortgage solutions. Known for transparency, accessibility, and expert-level service, The Mortgage Squad simplifies the mortgage process for first-time and seasoned buyers alike.

