MIRA Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data Underscoring Potential of SKNY-1 – A Drug Candidate Pending Acquisition – To Disrupt Weight Loss and Smoking Cessation Markets Without CNS Side Effects

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) (“MIRA” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for neurologic, neuropsychiatric, and metabolic disorders, today announced new in vitro preclinical data generated by Eurofins supporting the therapeutic potential of SKNY-1, a next-generation oral drug candidate being developed by SKNY Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“SKNY”). MIRA has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SKNY, and the proposed transaction remains subject to regulatory review and shareholder approval.

SKNY-1 is being developed to help individuals lose weight and quit smoking by targeting key biological pathways involved in appetite, addiction, and reward-without triggering the central nervous system (CNS) side effects that have historically limited cannabinoid-based therapies.

“We believe SKNY-1 could be a first-in-class oral therapy for two of the largest and most underserved markets: obesity and nicotine addiction,” said Erez Aminov, CEO of MIRA. “What makes this drug candidate so exciting is its precision-it’s engineered to avoid the psychiatric side effects that doomed earlier drugs in this class, while offering a safe, convenient, once-daily oral option.”

Designed for Selectivity and Safety

Previous CB1-targeting drugs, such as rimonabant (Acomplia®, Sanofi), showed weight loss and metabolic results but were ultimately withdrawn from the market due to serious psychiatric side effects, including depression and suicidal ideation.¹ These effects stemmed from non-selective inhibition of CB1 signaling in the brain.

In contrast, in vitro studies conducted by Eurofins demonstrated that SKNY-1 acts as a biased CB1 modulator-selectively blocking the β-arrestin signaling pathway, which is associated with cravings and compulsive behavior, while preserving G-protein signaling, which is important for emotional and cognitive stability. This selective mechanism is designed to reduce cravings and body weight without disrupting mood.

A Dual Receptor Strategy-Engaging CB2 for Metabolic Support

In addition to CB1 modulation, SKNY-1 also interacts with the CB2 receptor, which plays a critical role in metabolic regulation and inflammation. Eurofins’ in vitro data show that SKNY-1 behaves as a partial CB2 agonist, potentially enhancing fat metabolism, reducing peripheral inflammation and improving insulin sensitivity. This dose-dependent flexibility distinguishes SKNY-1 from earlier CB1-only drugs and may enable a broader therapeutic impact on obesity-related pathways.

“SKNY-1 combines modern pharmacology with real-world practicality,” said Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at MIRA. “By precisely modulating CB1 and CB2 and supporting dopamine stability, it targets obesity and addiction through multiple, complementary mechanisms while potentially avoiding cannabinoid-related psychiatric side-effects.”

Dopamine Stability Without Stimulant Risk

SKNY-1 also mildly inhibits the MAO-B enzyme, helping regulate dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in motivation, focus, and reward. Unlike older monoamine inhibitors, SKNY-1 does not inhibit MAO-A, reducing the risk of serotonin-related side effects. Importantly, the compound demonstrated no or minimal antagonist binding to dopamine receptors (D1, D2, D3), further supporting its favorable CNS safety profile.

A Differentiated Alternative to Injectables

While injectable GLP-1 drugs have gained market attention, they are often associated with gastrointestinal side effects and muscle loss. SKNY-1 is being developed as an oral therapy with a profile and expected mechanism that may help preserve muscle mass and improve patient adherence by avoiding injections.

Market Outlook and Strategic Fit

Obesity and smoking remain two of the world’s leading causes of preventable death. The global obesity drug market is projected to surpass $150 billion in value by 2030, and the U.S. smoking cessation market is forecast to grow from $28 billion in 2024 to over $50 billion by decade’s end.

Pending the completion of the proposed acquisition, MIRA believes SKNY-1 could become a cornerstone asset within its pipeline, offering a next-generation solution to two major health challenges. The Company is currently finalizing animal data related to weight loss and nicotine addiction, which will further support its development strategy and future regulatory filings.

MIRA has submitted the required regulatory filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of SKNY. A shareholder vote will follow in accordance with SEC regulations.

Footnote:

¹ European Medicines Agency. “Acomplia Suspended as Risks Outweigh Benefits.” October 23, 2008.

