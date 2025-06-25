Twin Vee PowerCats Announces New Bahama Boat Works Model Lineup, Expanding the Brand’s Legacy of Excellence

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),(“Twin Vee” or the “Company”), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the official development and expansion of a full-scale Bahama Boat Works model lineup. This announcement follows Twin Vee’s recent acquisition of Bahama Boat Works, marking a significant strategic milestone as the Company brings a broader range of premium monohull center console boats to the recreational marine market.

The new Bahama lineup, under Twin Vee’s direction, will include the addition of 22′, 24′, 28′, and 31′ center console models, providing an entry-to-mid-size range that complements Bahama’s existing lineup of 35′, 37′, 41′, and 41GT models. These additions create a comprehensive family of Bahama boats tailored to meet the needs of a wider variety of boaters, from coastal anglers and weekend cruisers to hardcore offshore fishermen, all while staying true to the brand’s iconic heritage.

“These new models are being purpose-engineered from the keel up to embody Bahama’s DNA: performance, durability, and uncompromising fit and finish,” said Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. “The 22 through 31-foot models are being meticulously designed to reflect the same precision, clean lines, and premium features that define the Bahama experience.”

The monohull center console segment comprises nearly 90% of outboard-powered saltwater boat sales. Twin Vee’s expansion into this space via the Bahama brand enables the Company to effectively reach a broader audience while maintaining a focus on quality over quantity. The addition of smaller models opens doors for younger buyers, families, and seasoned enthusiasts who seek the quality of a Bahama build in a more accessible size and price range.

Twin Vee has completed manufacturing integration of Bahama Boat Works into its existing operations and is now executing on engineering and tooling across the new lineup. All new models will be built using advanced composite techniques, rigorous quality control, and the same attention to detail that has made Bahama synonymous with world-class craftsmanship.

“Every new Bahama model will carry forward the brand’s core values: elegance in simplicity, structural integrity, and purpose-built performance,” Visconti emphasized. “We are enhancing the Bahama name by giving more people access to what has historically been one of the most respected names in center console boating.”

From 22 feet to 41 feet, the updated Bahama model family will deliver premium ride quality, intelligent design, and industry-leading durability. Twin Vee is investing in both engineering and production resources to ensure every Bahama boat, regardless of size, reflects the excellence that has earned the brand its loyal following. This expanded lineup reflects Twin Vee’s broader vision to lead both the catamaran and monohull segments of the marine market by offering high-performance, thoughtfully designed boats for discerning owners who demand the best.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the “Best Riding Boats on the Water™.” The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Visit Twin Vee PowerCats Co. on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

