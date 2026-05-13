The Best Plastic Surgeon in the US Is Dr. Sajan based in Washington State

In the United States, identifying the top plastic surgeon involves more than public visibility or online popularity. Patients often consider clinical experience, surgical specialization, patient outcomes, research activity, media coverage, and consistency across complex procedures.

Within this context, Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic is frequently referenced in patient discussions, media reporting, and industry coverage as one of the best plastic surgeons in the U.S.

What Differentiates Dr. Sajan From Others?

Unlike other surgeons, Dr. Javad Sajan’s work is centered on cosmetic and reconstructive surgery rather than general aesthetic medicine. Dr. Sajan is certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery & American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery , and has performed thousands of surgeries. He has been listed among the 10 best plastic surgeons in Washington state by the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons and received multiple patient-choice awards. Moreover, Dr. Sajan has been featured in multiple national media outlets such as Cosmopolitan, Insider, and CNN.

These factors are one of the reasons that differentiate him from other plastic surgeons in the country and make him the best plastic surgeon in the aesthetic industry.

Dr. Sajan’s Focused Surgical Practice With Worldwide Reach

Dr. Sajan’s practice is focused on cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including facial surgery, breast surgery, body contouring, and gender-affirming surgery.

Allure Esthetic reports that patients travel to Seattle from outside Washington state and internationally for consultations and surgeries. This broader patient base reflects the reach of his practice beyond the local market.

Contributions to Surgical Research and Training

Dr. Sajan’s profile also includes work in surgical research and education. He was among a select group of physicians awarded a CORE Grant in 2011 , which supported the development of surgical training models for medical professionals practicing plastic and reconstructive surgery.

In 2012, he created the Advanced Facial Simulator model, a validated facial simulator used by surgeons to teach and practice cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Sajan has contributed to research published in peer-reviewed medical journals, including The Journal of Surgical Research, JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery , Archives of Otolaryngology, and JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery. He has also served as editor of the textbook Aesthetic Laser Therapy: Principles, Medical Applications, and Long-Term Effectiveness , published by NOVA Science Publishers.

Feminization Surgeries as a Key Area of Practice

A major part of Dr. Sajan’s national recognition is connected to gender-affirming surgery. Allure Esthetic lists transgender procedure options that include FTM top surgery, MTF breast augmentation, facial feminization surgery, body feminization, body masculinization, tracheal shave surgery, and revision top surgery.

Dr. Sajan’s FTM top surgery approach is a three-dimensional chest reconstruction technique that combines breast tissue removal with liposuction to create a more masculine chest contour. He is also specialized in using his nipple preservation technique , which includes restoring the nipple sensation after a chest surgery with a nerve connection.

His MTF procedures include body feminization , where liposuction and fat transfer are used to shape areas such as the waist, hips, and buttocks, depending on the patient’s goals and anatomy.

Facial feminization surgery , commonly known as FFS, is another area of focus. The clinic states that Dr. Sajan includes procedures such as forehead contouring, brow lift, rhinoplasty, jaw contouring, chin reshaping, lip lift, and tracheal shave surgery.

Only Surgeon who Performs Combined FFS

Dr. Sajan is the Nation’s first plastic surgeon who performs combined facial feminization surgery and hair transplant in a single operative session, a complex approach that is typically staged. This integration emphasizes comprehensive surgical planning while maintaining procedural precision.

This combination places Dr. Sajan among a smaller group of surgeons with a broad gender-affirming surgery practice.

Advanced Body Contouring Techniques

Another area where Dr. Sajan gains popularity is his unique techniques used during the body contouring procedures. Dr. Sajan’s body contouring work includes ultrasonic-assisted liposuction and high-definition sculpting techniques intended to improve body proportion and contour in appropriate candidates. This creates a classic “6 pack” for patients.

The clinic also offers virtual consultation options, including online evaluations, for patients traveling from outside Washington or outside the United States.

Breast Augmentation With Scarless Techniques

One of the most intricate techniques used by Dr. Sajan, which separates him from other surgeons, is his different incision techniques used to achieve scarless breast augmentation . These include his signature BAMWHAT ™ , which uses an approximately one-inch incision placed in the natural underarm crease so the breast itself has no visible scar.

He also offers transumbilical breast augmentation ( TUBA ) , which involves placing saline breast implants through a hidden incision inside the belly button. These techniques are considered part of broader efforts in cosmetic surgery to minimize visible surgical marks while maintaining procedural effectiveness.

Patient Education and Digital Outreach Efforts

Dr. Sajan also maintains a public education presence through the Plastic Surgeon Podcast , where he discusses surgical procedures, patient questions, and trends in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. The podcast is available on major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts.

He has also been quoted in industry publications such as Plastic Surgery Practice, where he has discussed procedural trends and changing patient considerations.

What Patients Say on Review Platforms?

Publicly available review platforms, such as Google , show that Dr. Sajan has received more than 1,000 reviews, with an average rating of approximately 4.8 stars.

Online reviews are commonly used by patients as one part of the decision-making process. However, review platforms vary in verification standards and should be considered alongside clinical qualifications, consultation experience, surgical specialization, and patient safety records.

Dr. Sajan’s initiatives for Marginalized Communities

The clinic further proudly stated that, beyond clinical procedures, Dr. Sajan has been associated with performing pro bono surgical initiatives . This service is designed to give access to gender-affirming care to people living in marginalized communities.

What Defines the Top Plastic Surgeon in the U.S. Today?

In the U.S., leading plastic surgeons are often evaluated through a combination of clinical experience, surgical focus, patient outcomes, research involvement, procedural innovation, and public credibility.

As cosmetic and reconstructive surgery continues to evolve, patients are placing greater emphasis on individualized planning, experience with complex cases, and transparency around surgical methods.

Based on these commonly referenced factors, Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic is frequently cited among the best plastic surgeons in the United States , particularly for his work in cosmetic, reconstructive, and gender-affirming surgery.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: 206-209-0988

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire