3B International Announces Strategic Partnership with SBJ Capital to Accelerate Growth

3B International, a global fragrance developer and brand creator, is pleased to announce a strategic investment from SBJ Capital, a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area. This partnership will support 3B’s continued growth while continuing the Company’s heritage of product development and longstanding brand and retailer partnerships.

For over three decades, 3B has provided innovative third-party licensed, control label, and private label fragrance products to its brand and retail partners. The Company has grown significantly over the last several years and chose to partner with SBJ to help support the Company’s next phase of expansion. “SBJ shares our passion for building a differentiated, services-oriented business and truly values the people, partnerships, and culture that makes 3B unique,” said Brad Horowitz, CEO of 3B International. Horowitz continued, “This partnership is a pivotal step in expanding our reach, allowing us to bring our services and fragrance offerings to more brands, retailers, and consumers.”

SBJ Capital has a history of investing in founder- and family-owned businesses, providing capital and strategic guidance to support long-term success. “We are honored to partner with 3B, a company admired for its design capabilities, retailer relationships, and disciplined operating model,” said Ben Landis, Managing Director at SBJ Capital. Porter Hall, Principal at SBJ Capital, added, “3B has built a differentiated platform in a category with strong tailwinds, and as demand increases for accessible, high-quality fragrance, we believe 3B is exceptionally well-positioned to benefit. We look forward to supporting Brad, the founders, and the entire team on 3B’s growth journey.”

Raza Khan and Rafat Khan, co-founders of 3B, added, “After more than three decades building 3B alongside our great team, we are excited to partner with SBJ Capital to take the Company into its next chapter. We are deeply grateful to our team, whose creativity and dedication have made 3B what it is today.”

From design and formulation to brand development and distribution, 3B delivers fragrance end-to-end – powering a portfolio of licensed, control label, and private label brands at leading retailers. The Company offers a broad assortment of perfumes, colognes, body mists, gift sets, and home fragrance products developed in-house at its New Jersey headquarters. This partnership reinforces 3B’s commitment to innovation, retailer service, and sustained growth, enabling the Company to bring its leading fragrance offerings to an even broader audience.

About 3B

Headquartered in New Jersey, 3B International is a global fragrance developer and brand creator that designs, licenses, and distributes branded, control label, and private label perfumes, colognes, body mists, gift sets, and home fragrance products. 3B scales fragrance and home brands in partnership with leading retailers, licensors, and brand owners – anchored by quality, forward design, speed to market, and deep customer relationships. The Company manages the product design process, scent formulation, and brand development all in-house. Please visit 3binternational.com for more information.

About SBJ Capital

SBJ Capital is a private investment firm focused on investing in founder and family-owned consumer and services companies. SBJ provides operational resources, strategic advice, domain expertise, and a partnership approach to realize the shared goals of entrepreneurs, owners, and management teams. SBJ was founded by an experienced team of professionals with a track record of growing companies both as principal investors and as operating executives. Please visit sbjcap.com for more information.

Contact:

Katelyn Wood

katelyn@sbjcap.com

SOURCE: SBJ Capital

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