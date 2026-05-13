CSIOS Complements its Quadruple ISO Standards with Tripe CMMI ML3 Appraisal Ratings

CSIOS receives triple Maturity Level 3 (ML3) appraisal ratings for Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) V3.0 Development (CMMI-DEV®), Services (CMMI-SVC®), and Security (CMMI-SEC®).

Today, CSIOS Corporation announced that its Cyberspace Operations Division, which is responsible for developing and provisioning full spectrum cyberspace operations (defensive, offensive, and information network operations) and cybersecurity capabilities and services to CSIOS’ customers has appraised under triple Maturity Level 3 (ML3) ratings for Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) V3.0 Development (CMMI-DEV®), Services (CMMI-SVC®), and Security (CMMI-SEC®).

CSIOS also maintains quadruple ISO standards for ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 (Information Technology Service Management), ISO 22301:2019 (Business Continuity Management Systems), and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (Information Security Management Systems). The scope of CSIOS’ ISO certifications is the “Provision of Cyberspace Operations (Defensive, Offensive, and Information Network Operations) and Cybersecurity services to U.S. Federal customers worldwide.”

In its pursuit of operational excellence, innovation, and higher standards in its cyber delivery levels, CSIOS has become the ONLY provider of full spectrum Cyberspace Operations services certified and appraised under quadruple ISO standards and triple CMMI appraisals. Beyond demonstrating our commitment to the U.S. Federal customers we serve, this achievement provides clear and tangible evidence that CSIOS operates at the highest level of technical standards.” said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Pie added, “Our premium and combined ISO® and CMMI® benchmark is another tangible illustration of how CSIOS continues to redefine next generation cyber services.”

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For information regarding this news release, please contact: News@csioscorp.com

SOURCE: CSIOS Corporation

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