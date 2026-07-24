When Legends Met: FIFA & BIG ART FESTIVAL. Unforgettable Night with 50 Cent in New York

On 16 July 2026, New York once again became the global meeting point for leaders in sport, business, culture, and the arts. Within the historic setting of Capitale-one of New York City’s most iconic and legendary architectural landmarks, owned by Ilya Zavolun, where history, elegance, and grandeur converge-the BIG ART FESTIVAL & FIFA Gala Dinner took place, where legends meet. The event rightfully became one of the most prestigious international occasions held alongside the FIFA World Cup 2026™, bringing together under one roof legends of world football alongside leading figures from international business, the luxury industry, arts, and culture.

For the second consecutive year, FIFA & BIG ART FESTIVAL joined forces, building on the success of their collaboration launched a year earlier. In just two years, this partnership has evolved into a unique international platform where football transcends the boundaries of sport, becoming a powerful force that unites the global business community, culture, the arts, philanthropy, and the world of luxury.

This year’s BIG ART FESTIVAL & FIFA Gala Dinner welcomed more than 300 distinguished guests, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, football legends, CEOs of leading international companies, representatives of the world’s most prestigious brands, philanthropists, prominent figures from the arts and culture, and internationally recognized leaders of the luxury industry. Among the distinguished guests were Caroline Scheufele, Sir Leonard Blavatnik, Roberto Baggio, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Marcelo, Fernando Hierro, Hristo Stoichkov, Lukas Podolski, Michel Salgado, René Higuita, Esteban Cambiasso, Fernando Llorente, Mario Kempes, Maxi Rodríguez, Óscar Ustari, Marcel Desailly, and Avram Grant. Their presence once again underscored the Gala Dinner’s reputation as a premier international gathering where the worlds of sport, culture, business, and luxury converge.

The Gala Dinner became not only one of the premier social events held alongside the FIFA World Cup 2026™, but also a powerful symbol of the values that unite millions of people around the world: the pursuit of excellence, mutual respect, inspiration, and a shared belief in the power of partnership. For the second consecutive year, these principles have formed the foundation of the collaboration between FIFA & BIG ART FESTIVAL, transforming the joint initiative into a unique international platform where new ideas emerge, global connections are strengthened, and partnerships are built far beyond the boundaries of sport.

One of the defining highlights of the evening was the joint appearance on stage of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CEO Berin Iglesias Art and Founder BIG ART FESTIVAL Maxim Berin. In conversation with the evening’s host, Emily Austin, their dialogue became the centerpiece of the official programme, setting the tone for the entire event. Addressing the distinguished guests, they spoke not only about the FIFA World Cup 2026™ as the world’s greatest sporting event, but also about football’s unique ability to bring together people, nations, and cultures, creating opportunities for mutual understanding, international cooperation, and new global initiatives.

A special highlight of the evening was the presence of the legendary House of Chopard. Under the direction of Chopard Co-President and Artistic Director Caroline Scheufele, guests were treated to two exclusive presentations of the High Jewellery collection, showcased alongside elegant evening creations from Caroline’s Couture. For one unforgettable evening, the historic interiors of Capitale were transformed into a magnificent runway, where exceptional high jewellery and haute couture came together in an atmosphere of light, music, and impeccable artistic direction. The presentation once again underscored the longstanding strategic partnership between Chopard and BIG ART FESTIVAL, founded on a shared commitment to artistry, excellence, and timeless beauty.

DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platforms, served as the Official Media Partner of the evening, bringing the FIFA & BIG ART FESTIVAL Gala Dinner to its global audience of millions of sports fans. Throughout the event, DAZN’s production team captured the evening’s defining moments, conducting exclusive interviews with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, football legends, partners, organizers, and distinguished guests. Particular attention was devoted to the atmosphere of the evening, behind-the-scenes moments, the red carpet, and the unique fusion of sport, art, and haute couture that has become the hallmark of the FIFA & BIG ART FESTIVAL Gala Dinner.

The exquisite Gala Dinner was complemented by the serving of premium caviar from Caviar1, one of the world’s largest caviar houses. This refined gastronomic highlight became yet another memorable element of the evening, underscoring the event’s exceptional standard and meticulous attention to every detail.

The evening reached its spectacular finale with an exclusive performance by global superstar 50 Cent. His electrifying show brought the official program to a memorable close, transforming the Gala Dinner into a world-class entertainment experience. Performing his legendary hits, 50 Cent filled the evening with extraordinary energy, bringing guests together in a true celebration. The finale perfectly embodied the philosophy of BIG ART FESTIVAL bringing together outstanding figures from the worlds of sport, art, and global music on one stage to create unforgettable experiences that leave a lasting impression and become part of the international cultural landscape.

Summing up the evening, Maxim Berin, CEO of Berin Iglesias Art and Founder of BIG ART FESTIVAL, said:

“We believe that the most meaningful international projects are born where sport, culture, art, business, and human connection come together. It is at this intersection that new ideas emerge, inspiration flourishes, and partnerships are formed that have the power to transform industries and unite people around the world.

BIG ART FESTIVAL is far more than a series of events. It is an international platform that creates opportunities for dialogue, collaboration, and meaningful connections between global leaders, distinguished athletes, renowned artists, and the world’s leading brands. We are deeply honored to host this evening alongside FIFA in New York for the second consecutive year, creating an event that stands as a symbol of openness, mutual respect, and the unifying power of culture and sport».

BIG ART FESTIVAL will soon continue its international season with one of the most anticipated events of the European summer. On 9 August, the legendary Romazzino, A Belmond Hotel on the breathtaking Costa Smeralda in Porto Cervo will host an exclusive Gala Dinner featuring a live performance by global superstar Robbie Williams. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening combining world-class music, exceptional high jewellery, an exquisite gala dinner, and the unmistakable atmosphere of one of the Mediterranean’s most prestigious destinations.

Following the triumph of the FIFA & BIG ART FESTIVAL Gala Dinner in New York, BIG ART FESTIVAL will once again bring together an international audience of leaders, visionaries, and cultural tastemakers, reaffirming its position as one of the world’s leading luxury platforms where the most remarkable cultural experiences of our time come to life.

Media Contact

Company Name: Berin Iglesias Art

Website: https://berin-iglesias.art/en/content/5-Contact

Email: pa@berin-iglesias.art

SOURCE: Berin Iglesias Art

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire