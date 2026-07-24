Ring Jenny Launches Low-Cost AI Receptionist Software for Small Businesses in Australia

Starting at A$79 per month, the AI receptionist can answer calls, book appointments, transfer callers and take detailed messages using natural Australian voices.

Ring Jenny AI Receptionist today announced the Australian launch of its AI answering service for small businesses, offering 24-hour call handling, appointment booking and call transfers from A$79 per month.

Ring Jenny has been developed by the team behind Lunacal, a scheduling platform used by more than 5000 businesses worldwide. The new AI receptionist draws on the company’s experience helping small businesses manage appointments, customer enquiries and day-to-day scheduling.

“Ring Jenny is not simply an AI voice that picks up the phone,” said Shubham Jindal, co-founder of Ring Jenny. “It combines call answering with the scheduling and customer-handling experience we have built through Lunacal. The objective is to help a caller complete the next step immediately, whether that is getting an answer, booking an appointment or speaking with the right person.”

An AI Answering Service Designed for Australian Small Businesses

Ring Jenny has been designed for small and medium sized businesses that depend on phone enquiries but cannot always answer while serving customers, travelling between jobs or outside office hours

A tradesperson may be on-site when a new customer calls. A small business might not have dedicated receptionists who work 24×7. A clinic receptionist may already be assisting another patient. A small professional practice may receive an important enquiry after business hours.

In these situations, Ring Jenny can answer the call, understand what the customer needs and move the conversation towards a useful outcome.

The AI receptionist can:

Answer common questions about services, hours, pricing and locations

Take structured messages using questions selected by the business

Check availability and book appointments

Send booking, payment or information links by text

Transfer calls to the correct employee or department

Collect a message if the transferred call is not answered

Apply different call-handling rules during evenings and weekends

Send complete call summaries by text or email

“The next customer does not know that the business owner is busy,” Jindal said. “For a small business, the difference between a missed call and an answered call can be the difference between winning and losing the customer.”

The key strength of Ring Jenny lies in its deep integration with Lunacal appointment booking software. It enables seamless calendar integration and appointment scheduling which directly impacts revenue for small businesses.

Easy AI Answering Setup for non-techies

Many business phone systems require companies to create menus, record prompts, configure routing trees and manually enter large amounts of information.

Ring Jenny is designed to reduce that setup work.

A business can begin by entering its website or searching for its Google Business Profile. Ring Jenny uses the available information to prepare an initial set of business details, including services, opening hours, service areas, contact information and frequently asked questions.

The owner can then review the information, select a voice, customise the greeting and decide how different calls should be handled.

AI Receptionists are a better alternative to Robotic IVR systems

Ring Jenny includes more than 120 voice options, including natural Australian voices. Businesses can customise the receptionist’s name, greeting, voice and conversational style to suit their brand.

Unlike a traditional interactive voice response system, callers do not need to listen to a long menu or press numbers to reach the correct option. They can explain what they need in their own words.

Ring Jenny can identify whether the caller is asking a question, requesting an appointment, trying to reach a particular person or leaving details for a callback.

This conversational approach is intended to provide a more natural customer experience than voicemail, basic call menus or rigid automated answering systems.

“A phone system should adapt to the caller, rather than forcing the caller to adapt to the phone system,” Jindal said. “People should be able to speak naturally and be understood without navigating a sequence of options.”

Appointment Booking Built Into the Call

Appointment handling is one of Ring Jenny’s central capabilities.

When connected with Lunacal or any other scheduling system, the AI receptionist can check the business’s real availability while speaking with the caller. It can suggest suitable appointment times and add the selected booking directly to the scheduling system.

Ring Jenny can also text a scheduling link when the business prefers customers to select a time themselves.

This means a call that would previously have reached voicemail can become a confirmed appointment without requiring the business owner to return the call and repeat the scheduling process.

How Ring Jenny does Intelligent Call Transfers Without Complex IVR Setup

Ring Jenny can transfer callers to different people based on what they need.

A sales enquiry can be directed to a sales employee. An existing customer can be transferred to support. A property-related enquiry can be sent to the relevant agent or property manager. An urgent service request can be directed to the appropriate team member.

If the employee does not answer, Ring Jenny can return to the caller, collect the required details and send a structured summary to that employee.

Businesses can create different rules for business hours, evenings and weekends. For example, Ring Jenny may attempt a transfer during the day but offer an appointment or take a message after hours.

This provides small businesses with many of the routing capabilities of a traditional IVR or call-centre system without requiring custom call-flow development, recorded menu trees or additional reception staff.

Low Prices for Smaller Businesses

Ring Jenny plans start at A$79 per month.

The entry-level plan includes AI call answering, message taking and call summaries. Higher plans are available for businesses requiring additional call time, appointment handling, link sharing and advanced transfer capabilities.

The pricing is intended to make AI call answering accessible to smaller businesses that may not be able to justify a full-time receptionist, an outsourced answering team or a custom business phone system.

The company positions Ring Jenny as an affordable AI receptionist rather than a basic answering bot. The product is designed to manage the initial conversation and help the caller reach a practical outcome.

Built for Phone-Dependent Service Businesses

Ring Jenny is designed for businesses where an incoming call frequently leads to a booking, quote, consultation or new job.

Potential users include:

Plumbers, electricians, builders and home service businesses

Real estate agencies and property managers

Dental clinics, allied health practices and veterinary businesses

Salons, wellness providers and beauty businesses

Law firms, accountants and professional services firms

Automotive, cleaning, pest control and maintenance businesses

Consultants, coaches and other appointment-based businesses

The system can be configured differently for each business. A plumber may collect the caller’s location, issue and urgency. A legal practice may ask what type of assistance is required. A real estate agency may identify the property, enquiry type and relevant team member.

This allows businesses to collect information that is useful for the next conversation rather than receiving only a caller’s name and phone number.

Availability

Ring Jenny is now available to businesses across Australia.

Businesses can create, configure and test their AI receptionist through a free trial on the Ring Jenny website.

About Ring Jenny

Ring Jenny is an Australian-focused AI receptionist and AI answering service created by the team behind Lunacal.

It answers calls 24/7, responds to frequently asked questions, takes detailed messages, books appointments, texts useful links, transfers callers and sends call summaries by text and email.

Businesses can configure Ring Jenny using information from their website or Google Business Profile and select from more than 120 voice options, including Australian voices.

Ring Jenny integrates closely with Lunacal, allowing businesses to manage availability and appointments within the same scheduling platform.

Media contact

Shubham Jindal

Email: hi@ringjenny.com

Website: ringjenny.com

SOURCE: Ring Jenny

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire