Omni and Lemon Marketing Announce Strategic Collaboration to Build the Next Generation of Global Financial Onboarding

The collaboration combines Omni’s compliance-first onboarding technology with the Lemon ecosystem to simplify access to financial services through a ‘One KYC’ experience.

Omni, a financial onboarding and interoperability platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Lemon Marketing, the strategic growth and ecosystem development organization supporting the broader Lemon ecosystem. Together, the organizations will develop a next-generation financial onboarding ecosystem designed to simplify how individuals and businesses connect to financial services worldwide.

The collaboration brings together Omni’s onboarding and interoperability technology with the Lemon ecosystem’s blockchain verification capabilities and the expanding utility of LEMX. The combined ecosystem is designed to create a more seamless user experience across brokers, exchanges, banking infrastructure, payment providers, AI-powered financial tools, and future tokenized financial ecosystems.

One KYC. Multiple Financial Ecosystems.

At the center of the collaboration is a shared vision: verify once and securely access participating financial ecosystems based on jurisdictional requirements, regulatory eligibility, and regional availability. Omni serves as a non-custodial onboarding and interoperability layer, enabling users to maintain control of their accounts, assets, and financial decisions while reducing onboarding friction across participating platforms.

Built for Enterprise Integration

Brokerages

Digital asset exchanges

Fintech providers

Banking infrastructure

Marketing organizations

Affiliate networks

AI platforms

Future real-world asset (RWA) marketplaces

Participating organizations can integrate while maintaining their own brands, customer relationships, and operational independence.

Expanding Utility for LEMX

The parties intend to integrate LEMX into supported Omni experiences where commercially, technically, and regulatorily appropriate. Potential utility includes ecosystem rewards, affiliate infrastructure, blockchain verification utilities, loyalty programs, ecosystem participation, and future platform features.

A Broader Connected Ecosystem

Supported Lemon ecosystem products and services may be introduced into Omni where available, including AI-powered tools, decentralized finance applications, payment technologies, travel services, entertainment platforms, e-commerce solutions, educational resources, and additional ecosystem utilities.

Global Expansion

The collaboration is expected to support continued growth throughout the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf region, Asia, Africa, and additional international markets.

Executive Commentary

H.H. Shaikh Khaled Ebrahim Hamad Ebrahim Al-Qasimi

“The UAE has become one of the world’s leading destinations for financial innovation. I have long supported the Lemon ecosystem and am proud to support this collaboration with Omni as it expands across the region.”

H.E. Dr. Fahed Merhebi

“This collaboration creates meaningful utility between two growing ecosystems and demonstrates how independent organizations can work together to deliver greater accessibility and better financial experiences for users around the world.”

Steve Mata, Chief Executive Officer of Omni

“Our vision has always been simple: make global financial onboarding dramatically easier without sacrificing compliance, transparency, or user choice. Working alongside Lemon Marketing allows us to accelerate that vision while creating new opportunities for both enterprises and end users.”

About Omni

Omni is a non-custodial financial onboarding and interoperability platform designed to simplify how users connect with global financial services through a single compliance-first onboarding experience.

About Lemon Marketing

Lemon Marketing is the strategic growth and ecosystem development organization supporting the broader Lemon ecosystem. Led by H.H. Shaikh Khaled Ebrahim Hamad Ebrahim Al-Qasimi, the organization focuses on strategic partnerships, enterprise adoption, business development, and expanding real-world utility across the Lemon ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated collaborations, ecosystem integrations, onboarding capabilities, AI functionality, token utility, banking services, roadmap initiatives, market expansion, and future platform development. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, regulatory considerations, technical implementation, commercial agreements, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities.

Media Contact:

support@allthingslemon.io

SOURCE: Lemon Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire