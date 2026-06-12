What Happens After You Owe the IRS? Clear Start Tax Shares Its Client Resolution Data and the Programs Behind the Outcomes

Across Clear Start Tax clients who enroll in resolution services, roughly four in ten qualify for an installment-based plan, three in ten settle for less than they owe, and the rest are placed in penalty or hardship status.

For taxpayers carrying back-tax debt, the most common question is whether anything can actually be done about it. Clear Start Tax is releasing a breakdown of how its own clients resolve their IRS debt – and the data shows that the majority qualify for a structured program, often with the underlying balance reduced or collections paused.

“Most people assume the IRS won’t work with them, so they drain savings, avoid the mail, or wait until a wage garnishment hits,” said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. “The numbers tell a different story. There’s almost always a program that fits – most taxpayers just never find out which one.”

Among Clear Start Tax clients who enroll in resolution services, the firm reports the following outcome distribution: approximately 30 percent qualify for an Offer in Compromise, which allows a settlement for less than the full amount owed; 40 percent qualify for an Installment Agreement or Partial Payment Installment Agreement; 15 percent qualify for an Installment Agreement with Penalty Abatement; and 15 percent are placed in Currently Not Collectible status, which pauses collection activity during financial hardship.

“The single biggest gap we see is awareness,” the spokesperson added. “Taxpayers who know that the IRS has four core programs – Offer in Compromise, Installment Agreements, Currently Not Collectible status, and Penalty Abatement – are the ones who actually use them. The data shows the programs work; the problem is that most people never get that far.”

For taxpayers carrying back-tax debt, Clear Start Tax recommends:

File all required tax returns before requesting any IRS program – compliance is the prerequisite

Pull a current IRS account transcript to confirm the actual balance, penalties, and interest

Identify which of the four core programs aligns with current income and assets

Act before enforcement steps such as wage garnishment or bank levy escalate the situation

Plain-English guides to each IRS program, along with general eligibility information, are also available through independent consumer resources such as Fresh Start Relief.

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they’re eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

“The data confirms what we see every day,” the spokesperson said. “When taxpayers act early and pick the right program for their situation, the IRS has tools that work. Waiting is what closes those doors.”

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire