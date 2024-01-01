Ayrton MagicDot Neo Deliver Classic Rock’n’Roll Looks for Canadian Band TRIUMPH’s 50th Anniversary Tour

Canadian hard-rock power band TRIUMPH has begun its 50th Anniversary Tour with Ayrton MagicDot Neo providing powerful beam effects on stage. Toronto-based Phase 3 AV is the tour’s lighting and video vendor supplying 80 MagicDot Neo from its inventory of 100 MagicDot Neo fixtures. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of Ayrton fixtures in North America.

The tour, TRIUMPH’s first in 30 years, kicked off the Canadian leg of the tour April 22 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario with stops in Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax, Moncton, Laval, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton before their final Canadian show on June 10 in Montreal. The US run begins on May 13 in Rosemont (Chicago) and continues in Milwaukee, Kansas City, San Antonio, Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and Sterling Heights (Detroit) before wrapping on June 6 in Boston.

Phase 3 AV has a history of stocking Ayrton lighting counting Diablo and Mistral fixtures among its inventory before investing in a large complement of MagicDot Neo specifically for the TRIUMPH tour. The company offers a 360-approach to a wide array of clients with full custom AV production and audio, video, lighting and staging rentals.

“We began working with the band and Lighting and Production Designer Paul Dexter last fall and are happy to be able to provide the technology to support the show’s rock ’n roll vibe,” says Phase 3 AV Founder and CEO Shane Fine. “Paul was looking for fixtures that packed a lot of punch and were small enough to fit a lot within the confines of the set. We suggested Neos, which we knew were fast, compact and delivered great beam effects. We have a long relationship with ACT Entertainment and were among the first in North America to receive a shipment of Neos after their release.”

The lightweight, IP65-rated MagicDot Neo is a real asset for TRIUMPH’s tour of arenas and amphitheaters. It features a brand-new 120W multi-chip RGB-Lime LED source paired with a high-efficiency 100 mm optic, delivering a total output of 3,000lm for just 160W of power consumption. MagicDot Neo switches from Beam to Wash in an instant, offers a 10:1 zoom ratio and covers a wide beam angle from 3° to 30°. Continuous dual rotation on the pan and tilt axes allows fixtures to be clustered so that each light source can be individually controlled in every direction, and the minimal spacing between units makes previously impossible configurations achievable.

In addition, MagicDot Neo’s intense beam, combined with the High-Definition Liquid effect – featuring 60 RGB LEDs around the beam’s periphery – creates mesmerizing multi-colour effects.

According to Fine, four vertical rows of eight MagicDot Neos are positioned on each side of TRIUMPH’s set. The rest of the MagicDot Neos are mounted atop the stage left and stage right LED screens. “They act as beam effects lights creating eye candy for the fans, including really cool Liquid Effects,” he says.

Looking ahead, Fine sees the MagicDot Neo playing a busy role in Phase 3 AV’s inventory. “They will provide a lot of punch for indoor and outdoor projects,” he predicts. “Because we have 100 units, these fixtures can be really impactful for any event.”