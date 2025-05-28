Wellgistics Health Strengthens Executive Team and Board with Strategic Appointments to Accelerate Scale and Drive Shareholder Value

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX), a healthcare infrastructure company transforming the prescription drug ecosystem, today announced key additions to its executive leadership team and Board of Directors. These strategic appointments reflect the Company’s commitment to executing on its growth strategy, enhancing operational scale, and delivering long-term shareholder value.

Key Leadership Appointments

Wellgistics has appointed a diverse and deeply experienced group of executives to drive execution across the Company’s operations:

Tony Madsen, Chief Operating Officer (COO) – A seasoned executive with over a decade of regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and healthcare operations scaling experience. Mr. Madsen will oversee execution across Wellgistics’ platform and ensure cross-functional alignment and operational excellence. Since 2020, he served as Managing Partner at Nomad Capital, an investment firm dedicated to reshaping capital structures and fine-tuning operational efficiencies. For the six years prior, he was Director of Cybersecurity at Cingo Solutions, an SOC2-certified managed detection and response cybersecurity provider. He holds a degree in Economics from Brigham State University.

Shelley Bailey, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) – A proven growth strategist, Ms. Bailey brings deep industry knowledge and leadership in scaling healthcare sales teams and revenue operations across multiple verticals. Most recently, she served as Chief Strategy Officer at Wellgistics, where she combined her specialty pharmacy, government affairs, and supply chain experience to create tailored employer solutions. For the three years prior, she was the Chair of the Oregon Prescription Drug Affordability Board, a branch of that state’s largest consumer protection and business regulatory​ agency. Between 2020 and 2025 she served as founder and CEO of Famlee Health, which provided clinical assessment, diagnosis and step-therapy treatment for fertility from home. For the seven years prior, Ms. Bailey was a Specialty Pharmacy Consultant to legislators, pharmaceutical, and healthcare companies with a focus on specialty pharmacy and 340B programs. Between 2000 and 2017 she was CEO and co-owner of Central Drugs Specialty Pharmacy in Oregon. She earned an MBA from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business.

Srini Kalla, Chief Information Officer (CIO) – Mr. Kalla will lead the modernization of Wellgistics’ digital and data infrastructure, driving the Company’s AI integration strategy, compliance frameworks, and platform interoperability. Prior to joining Wellgistics, he worked with Optum Workers’ Comp and Auto No-Fault, a Minnesota-based insurance company, where he first served as Executive Director and then Vice President IT. Previously, he was employed in Analyst-Security Operations and Specialist-Operations Support by Verizon Data Services. He holds MS and MIS degrees from the University of Florida.

Vasudev Patel, Product Owner – Mr. Patel will spearhead product development across the Company’s AI-driven prescription routing tools, pharmacy technology platforms, and digital patient engagement solutions. Prior to joining Wellgistics, Mr. Patel held the position of Agile Product Owner with Evernorth Health Services. From 2012 to 2022 he served as Senior Business Analyst at UnitedHealth Group. He previously held Business Analyst positions with both Express Scripts and Merrill Lynch/Bank of America. He holds an MBA, Finance, from Brain Wells University in London.

Ari Aichbhaumik, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain – Mr. Aichbhaumik brings a strong track record of optimizing pharmaceutical supply chain networks at scale, with expertise in distribution, logistics, and global procurement. Before joining Wellgistics, Ari held a number of pharmacy operations management positions including Senior Vice President with Bayvrio, VP, Pharmacy Practice and Specialty Solution at Eversana, and Director of Pharmacy Operations at WellDyne, Inc. He holds degrees in Pharmacy from Temple University and Pharmaceutical Economics from University of Florida, as well as an MS, Computer Information and Business Management from the University of Phoenix.

Kim Dresser, Director of Human Resources – Ms. Dresser will drive talent acquisition, culture transformation, and HR infrastructure as Wellgistics continues to scale nationally.

Most recently, Kim served as Human Resources Director for Leonard Buildings & Truck Accessories, a 150-store, 18-state manufacturer and distributor. Previously, she was Human Resources Manager for MVP Group International, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of private label scented candles. From 2016 through 2021 she served as Production Manager at World Wide Protective Products, a maker of custom hand and body protection products. She holds an Associate degree in Business Management from Surry Community college in North Carolina.

Board Appointment

Michael Peterson, Member, Board of Directors – A veteran public company executive and capital markets strategist bringing significant governance and financial experience, Mr. Peterson will help guide Wellgistics’ strategic expansion and shareholder engagement.

Since 2022 Michael has served as CEO, Director, and Founder of Lafayette Energy, a Utah based oil and gas exploration company. He also presently serves as Director with both the biopharma company, Ocean Biomedical, and with the energy exploration company, Indonesia Energy Corporation. Michael also served as Director and CEO with Trio Petroleum Corp and as Director with TRxADE Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDS), a wholesale drug selling platform. He holds an MBA, Finance, from Brigham Young University Mariott School of Business.

“This is more than just leadership expansion-it’s the strategic assembly of a world-class team capable of executing on our national vision to fundamentally shift the way prescription drugs move across the supply chain in America,” commented Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics Health. “We’re not just optimizing logistics-we’re rebuilding the infrastructure of healthcare medicine delivery to create lasting value for employer groups, patients, pharmacies, and the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

About Wellgistics Health

Wellgistics Health, Inc. is a publicly traded healthcare infrastructure company redefining how medications move, are priced, and reach patients. The company operates across pharmaceutical distribution, prescription technology, and clinical fulfillment-connecting over 150 direct manufacturer contracts to a nationwide network of over 6,000 independent pharmacies.

Wellgistics Health provides real-time prescription hub services, compliance-driven logistics, and patient-first fulfillment solutions, while equipping pharmacies with integrated financial, clinical, and digital tools. Its end-to-end platform supports a broad range of therapeutic areas from specialty-lite to chronic maintenance medications by eliminating friction, accelerating reimbursements, and enabling direct, transparent connections between manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, and patients.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Wellgistics Health’s statements regarding Wellgistics Health’s strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans, including without limitation its plan in connection with certain financings and cryptocurrencies and outlook and actions with respect to incurring future expenses. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from Wellgistics Health’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risks detailed in our reports and statements filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact: media@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations: investors@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

SOURCE: Wellgistics Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire