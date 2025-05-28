Rektron Group Inc. Expands Market Reach with Innovative Clean Energy Division ‘Rektron Nova’

Rektron Group Inc. (CSE: REK.U)(FRA: F75) (“Rektron” or the “Company”), a global commodity trading group and infrastructure company, with subsidiaries that specialize in trading energy, metals, and energy transition commodities, is pleased to announce the formal launch of its clean energy division, Rektron Nova, as part of its long-term strategy to support the global green energy transition and sustainability-driven markets.

Rektron Nova will serve as the Company’s dedicated platform for renewables, green fuels, bio-assets and critical energy transition metals, complementing existing operations in global energy and metal trading through Rektron’s wholly owned subsidiaries.

“Rektron Nova is our commitment to a low-carbon future,” said Atanas Kolarov, Chief Executive Officer of Rektron. “It formalizes the work we’ve already started in clean fuels and EV supply chain metals and positions us to scale new sustainable lines of business in tandem with global decarbonization efforts. By embracing these emerging market opportunities, we aim to unlock next generation solutions that not only enhance environmental value but also drive unprecedented growth through increased margins and a stronger bottom line.”

Strategic Objectives of Rektron Nova

Rektron Nova is designed to be the Company’s dedicated innovation and sustainability engine. It will serve as a platform to build new revenue streams aligned with the global shifts towards cleaner energy, electrification, and circular economic models. The division will initially focus on four high-growth verticals:

1. Green Fuels and Clean Commodities

Rektron Nova will target trading activities in next-generation low-carbon fuels including Euro VI-compliant diesel, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil often referred to as renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol, and renewable natural gas. These fuels are critical to meeting emission reduction targets across the transportation, industrial, and power generation sectors. By leveraging existing logistics infrastructure, Rektron aims to accelerate the adoption of clean fuels across its client base in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

2. Critical Minerals for Energy Transition

The division will oversee the sourcing and trading of metals vital to clean technology and electric vehicle ecosystems. These materials are essential for the manufacturing of batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines.

3. Bio-Assets and Waste-to-Energy

Recognizing the untapped value in biological waste streams, Rektron Nova will actively evaluate investment and partnership opportunities in bio-asset development, such as wood biomass, manure-to-RNG projects and agricultural waste valorization, which refers to the process of converting agricultural byproducts and waste materials into energy resources. These solutions offer dual benefits: reducing methane emissions while generating renewable energy.

4. Circular Economy and Recycling

Building Rektron’s growing presence in recycled metals, Rektron Nova will lead the integration of circular economy principles into the Company’s broader value chain. This includes scaling, sourcing, and trade of recycled metals, as well as exploring opportunities of investment in infrastructure to enhance reprocessing efficiency and end-market access. Rektron Nova’s strategy supports both customer ESG targets and internal emissions reduction, while addressing global raw material shortages and supply chain resilience.

Market Opportunity

In a rapidly evolving global energy landscape, the inclusion of low-carbon and renewable solutions is driving unprecedented investment. BloombergNEF recorded global energy transition spending that exceeded $1.8 trillion USD in 2023 and is forecast to surpass $4.8 trillion USD per year by 2030.1

Rektron is strategically positioning itself as a physical commodity enabler, and an infrastructure company to meet the rising demand for critical resources. By aligning with regulatory tailwinds and surging global appetite for sustainability, the Company aims to capture and cement itself in the transformative market while delivering long-term value to all stakeholders.

1https://about.bnef.com/blog/global-clean-energy-investment-jumps-17-hits-1-8-trillion-in-2023-according-to-bloombergnef-report/

About Rektron Group Inc.

Rektron Group Inc. (CSE: REK.U | FRA: F75) through its subsidiaries is a global physical commodities trading and infrastructure company. Focused on delivering sustainable supply chain operations, across energy and metals commodity markets.

The Company’s vertically integrated model combines physical commodity trading, logistics, structured financing, and risk management under one platform, enabling efficient and secure global trade. Through its core divisions the Company is positioned at the intersection of industrial growth and the global energy transition.

Rektron is committed to driving long-term value through innovation, responsible resource management, and a strategic focus on a circular economy principles and low-carbon solutions.

Please visit www.rektrongroup.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”) that relate to Rektron’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rektron’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, other factors set forth under “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the year ended July 31, 2024 and dated November 25, 2024, and other continuous disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+. Rektron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rektron to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Martyna Jovaisaite

Rektron Group Inc.

investorrelations@rektrongroup.com

(604) 359-5412

Chris Santa Cruz

Alliance Advisors IR

604-787-0563

csantacruz@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Rektron Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire