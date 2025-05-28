QNX Launches QNX Hypervisor 8.0 to Accelerate Embedded Software Development

Powerful embedded virtualization software to scale and consolidate multiple operating systems on a single system-on-chip (SoC)

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today launched the QNX® Hypervisor 8.0, an embedded virtualization solution which aims to streamline and accelerate embedded software development. QNX Hypervisor 8.0 is built on the latest foundational QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0, leveraging all the valuable functionality required to build and manage complex embedded software projects.

The QNX Hypervisor 8.0 microkernel architecture enables multiple operating systems, including Android™, Linux®, and QNX, to operate on the same system-on-a-chip (SoC). It offers a comprehensive virtualization solution, including virtual memory, CPUs, interrupt controllers, devices and para-virtualized devices to isolate and protect critical systems.

“TechInsights forecasts that in 2030, 90% of the vehicles produced will have at least one domain controller, zonal controller, or high-performance central computing unit,” said Ian Riches, VP of Global Automotive Practice, TechInsights. “Hypervisors that offer rapid and reliable performance with modular design, such as the QNX Hypervisor 8.0, are thus vital to unlocking the potential of these platforms and making the software-defined vehicle a reality.”

“Software-defined architectures and digital twins are becoming a mainstay for developing next generation automotive and IoT systems,” said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Products, Engineering and Services at QNX. “Adding virtual machine management to the QNX® OS microkernel helps boost reliability and performance, accelerates development efforts and saves time when building mixed criticality applications. QNX Hypervisor 8.0 allows you to scale and deploy these systems efficiently while building complex embedded applications that interact and work together.”

Fostering a collaborative and familiar development environment, the new QNX Hypervisor 8.0 combines the direct hardware access and efficiency of a Type 1 Hypervisor with the flexibility and ease of use of a Type 2, focusing on the developer and integrator first. QNX Hypervisor 8.0 includes API references and a virtual device developer’s guide, complete with examples of virtual device source code customers can use as models for developing their own virtual devices, including para-virtualized devices designed and built to the VIRTIO standards.

The QNX Hypervisor has already been deployed in tens of millions of vehicles. As OEMs move towards software defined vehicles, QNX Hypervisor 8.0 is poised to bring the valuable benefits of QNX SDP 8.0, driving the next generation of automotive technology, delivering enhanced throughput, future-proofing architectures, and unparalleled scalability.

QNX powers critical applications across various embedded industries and is trusted as the software foundation by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. By championing innovation and safety, QNX continues to drive the future of embedded technology, ensuring seamless integration and high performance in mission-critical environments.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company’s high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world’s most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

