Wave Central, a Domo Broadcast Company, Named Recipient of 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award

Recognition honors the development of FPV drone camera systems for live sports broadcast coverage

CARLISLE, PA — September 10, 2026 — Wave Central, a Domo Broadcast Company that develops advanced wireless video systems for broadcast, live production, sports and other demanding applications, has been named a recipient of a 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for FPV drone camera systems for live sports broadcast coverage.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognized Wave Central alongside Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), Proton and Above Media for their contributions to the development and deployment of FPV drone camera systems for live sports television.

FPV drone camera systems represent a significant advancement in live sports production. By combining high-speed aircraft, miniature broadcast cameras and low-latency RF transmission, they enable immersive, athlete-following coverage previously difficult or impossible to achieve with conventional camera platforms. The Academy specifically cited the technology’s maturity and broad application during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

A key element of the contribution from Wave Central was the development of a complete FPV wireless broadcast system designed to integrate the airborne camera directly into a professional live production workflow. At the heart of the system is the Raptor Pico TXR, an ultra-miniature, ultra-low-latency RF platform designed to meet the demanding size, weight, power and performance requirements of high-speed FPV aircraft.

The system extends well beyond the wireless video link itself. In the development of the FPV drone camera solution, Wave Central focused on the broadcast infrastructure, connecting those airborne platforms to the live production environment. By combining the Raptor Pico TXR, low-latency RF transmission, receive infrastructure, remote camera control and camera shading, the system helped transform the FPV drone from a specialty camera into a fully integrated live broadcast camera platform. This allows production teams to adjust image parameters and visually match the airborne camera to the other cameras covering the event, helping the FPV feed transition seamlessly into the broadcast.

“Our focus was not simply to build a smaller wireless transmitter,” said John Payne, General Manager of Wave Central, a Domo Broadcast Company. “We set out to develop a complete FPV wireless broadcast system that could integrate the airborne camera into a professional live production environment. The Raptor Pico delivers the requirements needed by the aircraft, while the complete system provides the camera control and shading capabilities broadcasters expect from any other live camera.”

The development of the overall FPV platform required close collaboration across multiple disciplines. OBS helped advance the production vision and application of FPV technology in major sporting events, while drone developers and operators engineered aircraft capable of capturing highly dynamic shots in challenging environments.

“The real achievement is the integration of all of these technologies into one production workflow,” Payne added. “The aircraft and camera create the shot, but the wireless broadcast system has to deliver that image reliably, with extremely low latency, while also giving the production team the control needed to make it look and operate like every other camera in the show. That is what makes FPV practical for major live broadcasts.”

The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards recognize developments in engineering, science and technology that materially affect the production, recording, transmission or reception of television and elevate the storytelling process. The award will be presented October 14, 2026, at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California.