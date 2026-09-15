EAW Names Sound & Sales West As Its Manufacturer’s Rep for Southern California and Southern Nevada

LOS ANGELES, SEPTEMBER 15, 2026 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®),a global innovator of professional loudspeaker systems and technologies, has appointed Sound & Sales West (S&S West) as its manufacturer’s representative for Southern California and Southern Nevada. The partnership expands EAW’s sales presence in one of the industry’s most influential markets, leveraging S&S West’s longstanding dealer relationships and extensive experience in professional audio, video and lighting solutions.

Formerly known as Sound Marketing West, S&S West has served the Southern California and Southern Nevada markets for more than four decades. The company has built its reputation by providing comprehensive sales support and cultivating long-term relationships with systems integrators, consultants, dealers and rental providers throughout the region.

“S&S West’s reputation, market knowledge and commitment to customer relationships make them an outstanding fit for our organization,” says Mark Posgay, EAW’s Vice President of Global Sales. “As EAW continues to invest in innovative loudspeaker technologies and customer support, having a partner with S&S West’s experience and credibility will help us strengthen our presence and better serve customers throughout Southern California and Southern Nevada.”

S&S West represents a carefully curated portfolio of complementary audio, video and lighting manufacturers, enabling the company to deliver complete technology solutions for its customers. The addition of EAW further reinforces that offering by bringing one of the industry’s most respected loudspeaker brands to its line card.

“We’ve always built Sound & Sales West around providing complete solutions for our customers,” says Gary Lee, President and General Manager of Sound & Sales West. “EAW is a premium loudspeaker brand with an incredible legacy, and we’re excited to help tell the company’s story as it continues to evolve. EAW has positioned itself to compete at the highest level, and we’re looking forward to introducing dealers, consultants and end users to everything the company has to offer.”

Since joining the EAW network, the S&S West team has been introduced to the company’s latest loudspeaker platforms, software tools and product roadmap. Lee says those early demonstrations solidified his confidence in EAW’s market position.

“My first impression is that EAW has made all the right investments to establish itself as a true premium brand,” says Lee. “The products sound exceptional right out of the box, and the engineering tools and software give customers everything they need to optimize performance. We’re confident EAW is in a great position to make a significant impact in our territory, and we’re excited to help drive that momentum.”

As EAW continues expanding its channel network, the appointment of Sound & Sales West solidifies the company’s commitment to providing knowledgeable local support and strengthening relationships with dealers, consultants and end users throughout North America.

“Our business has always been built on relationships,” adds Lee. “Many of our team members have spent more than 30 years in the industry, and we’ve worked alongside many of the same dealers and integrators throughout that time. Those relationships have been the foundation of our success, and we’re excited to leverage them to help grow EAW throughout the region.”