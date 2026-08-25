Luminate Unveils Global Framework To Identify And Measure AI-Generated Music

New Approach Will Give Artists, Labels, Publishers, Managers and Brands Greater Visibility Into the AI Music Landscape

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 25, 2026 – Luminate today introduced a new framework to address one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: tracking and distinguishing AI-generated content from human-made music. Powered by its proprietary identification technology, Luminate’s CONNECT platform can now flag AI-generated songs and artists worldwide, with the new feature rolling out to customers and partners later this year. Building on this capability, Luminate is collaborating with the major DSPs and AI music companies to integrate self-labeled streaming and attribution data directly into CONNECT.

Serving as the global clearing house for AI music, this will give artists, labels, publishers, managers and brand partners better visibility into how AI-generated music is circulating worldwide.

Luminate CEO Rob Jonas said, “The rapid growth of AI-generated music has outpaced the industry’s ability to consistently identify it and measure its impact. Greater visibility is critical to understanding broader trends, assessing the risk of fraud and making informed decisions. Luminate has always been the entertainment business’s source of truth, and tracking AI-generated music with the same rigor we apply to every other category is core to our mission.”

Building an Industry-Wide Standard

Not all AI music raises concerns, but its rapid growth has made it harder to track and easier to exploit. Addressing that at scale requires a holistic approach: self-labeled streaming data from the DSPs, attribution data sourced directly from AI music companies and Luminate’s own identification technology. Together, they give the industry its clearest global view of how AI-generated music is created, distributed and consumed.

How It Works:

Proprietary Identification System: Luminate’s technology continuously analyzes streaming data and metadata, in addition to leveraging audio identification tools to track AI-generated music in CONNECT. Streaming Data: As DSPs roll out their own capabilities for identifying AI-generated music, Luminate will support ingestion of this data through its existing partnerships. Attribution at the Source: To capture AI-generated music before a song or artist reaches a DSP, Luminate is in discussion with AI music companies to source attribution data directly as content is generated.

Flagged content will receive a new “AI Generated” label on songs and artist profiles within CONNECT, with a dedicated review process for artists and labels to respond to incorrect tags.

Jonas concluded: “This is a starting point. No single organization can address this challenge alone; the industry needs a collaborative approach to more accurately understand, track and measure AI-generated music. We invite DSPs and AI music companies that share this view to join us in advancing it together.”

ABOUT LUMINATE

Luminate is the entertainment industry’s most trusted data partner, delivering the most essential, objective and trustworthy insights to drive businesses forward across music, film, and television. Operating at the intersection of technology and creativity, Luminate manages 30 trillion data points from hundreds of verified sources and is globally recognized for its AI achievements. The company’s products and expert consultative services offer unparalleled cultural significance, consistently fueling Billboard’s authoritative music charts for over 30 years, driving Variety’s Streaming Originals Charts and acting as an official data source for the Golden Globes. Luminate is an independently operated company, a subsidiary of PME TopCo., a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge. To find out more about Luminate, visit us at https://luminatedata.com.