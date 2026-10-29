WaterField Designs Introduces Shield Case for Steam Frame VR Headset and Accessories

The compact, foam-reinforced case protects and organizes the Valve Steam Frame headset and its accessories between gaming sessions at home and on the road. An interior Padded Accessory Case keeps the controllers separate from the headset and helps stabilize it, while fleece lining, waterproof YKK zippers and durable materials provide added protection.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — WaterField Designs introduces the Shield Case for Steam Frame, a compact protective case for Valve’s Steam Frame virtual reality (VR) headset, which ships without a dedicated carrying case. Designed and handcrafted in San Francisco, the new Steam Frame case protects and organizes the headset, both controllers and the included wireless adapter in a structured, foam-reinforced, fleece-lined interior for home storage and travel.

Shield Case for Steam Frame video demo.

The Steam Frame supports wireless PC game streaming and standalone play, whether at home, in a hotel room or at a friend’s house. To keep the case compact and the accessories organized, WaterField designed the Padded Accessory Case. Positioned between the goggles and headband, its main compartment holds both controllers, while an Ultrasuede® pocket holds the included wireless adapter. For owners with an Arcturus Vision Camera, the pocket also accommodates the camera alongside the adapter. The padded compartment cushions and helps stabilize the headset.

“We wanted to give the Steam Frame a protected place between gaming sessions and make it easy to take the whole setup along,” said company founder Gary Waterfield. “The tricky part was fitting the controllers without making the case larger than it needed to be. We used the space between the goggles and headband to give them their own padded compartment.”

Firm foam reinforces all sides of both the Shield Case and the Padded Accessory Case inside it. Three-layer, foam-padded fleece lines the interior, while cushioned zipper guards help protect the headset from scratches. Each case is handcrafted in small batches using 1680-denier ballistic nylon, 15-ounce waxed canvas, or Forza, a high-performance nylon with a distinctive, two-tone basketweave. Select versions feature full-grain leather accents. Waterproof YKK zippers and custom metal hardware complete the construction.

Key Features

Custom fit: Holds the Steam Frame headset, both controllers, the included wireless adapter, and other included accessories. The headset fits with its headband extended or collapsed and with or without the eye spacer attached.

Holds the Steam Frame headset, both controllers, the included wireless adapter, and other included accessories. The headset fits with its headband extended or collapsed and with or without the eye spacer attached. Padded Accessory Case: Holds both controllers between the goggles and headband, helping stabilize the headset. Its Ultrasuede® pocket fits the wireless adapter, with room for an Arcturus Vision Camera alongside it.

Holds both controllers between the goggles and headband, helping stabilize the headset. Its Ultrasuede® pocket fits the wireless adapter, with room for an Arcturus Vision Camera alongside it. Additional accessory storage: A plush, padded pocket in the main Shield Case holds a power adapter, power cables and other accessories.

A plush, padded pocket in the main Shield Case holds a power adapter, power cables and other accessories. Exterior storage: A diagonal zippered front pocket holds a USB-C cable, cleaning cloth, or other small items; a hidden pocket holds an AirTag.

A diagonal zippered front pocket holds a USB-C cable, cleaning cloth, or other small items; a hidden pocket holds an AirTag. Impact protection: Firm foam reinforces all sides of the Shield Case and Padded Accessory Case to help protect against bumps during storage and transport.

Firm foam reinforces all sides of the Shield Case and Padded Accessory Case to help protect against bumps during storage and transport. Scratch protection: Three-layer, foam-padded fleece lining, fleece-covered sides of the Padded Accessory Case, and cushioned zipper guards help protect the headset and its sensitive surfaces from scratches.

Three-layer, foam-padded fleece lining, fleece-covered sides of the Padded Accessory Case, and cushioned zipper guards help protect the headset and its sensitive surfaces from scratches. Weather-resistant closure: Waterproof YKK zippers secure the main compartment and exterior pocket.

Waterproof YKK zippers secure the main compartment and exterior pocket. Carry options: A wide padded handle allows hand carry; D-rings accommodate an optional 1-inch shoulder strap (not included).

Availability and Pricing

Shield Case for Steam Frame

Price: $169—ballistic nylon, waxed canvas, or Forza; $189—ballistic nylon or waxed canvas with full-grain leather.

Colors: Black ballistic nylon; tan waxed canvas; blue Forza; titanium Forza; black ballistic nylon with black full-grain leather; tan waxed canvas with chocolate full-grain leather.

Materials: 1680-denier ballistic nylon, 15-ounce waxed canvas, or Blue Forza basketweave nylon; full-grain leather on select versions; foam reinforcement; padded fleece lining; Ultrasuede®; waterproof YKK zippers; custom metal hardware.

Dimensions: 10.5 x 8.5 x 5 inches.

Capacity: 5 liters.

Weight: Non-leather models: 1 pound. Models with leather: 1.25 pounds.

Compatibility: Valve Steam Frame VR headset and all included accessories, with headband extended or collapsed and with or without the eye spacer.

Optional add-on: 1-inch Cam Lock Shoulder Strap — $25.

Manufacturing: Handcrafted in small batches in San Francisco.

Availability: Non-leather models ship today. Models with leather ship Nov. 12, 2026.

About WaterField Designs

Founded in 1998, WaterField Designs handcrafts premium laptop bags, backpacks, travel bags and gaming cases in San Francisco. Known for meticulous craftsmanship, premium materials and functional design, the company produces bags and accessories in small batches for professionals, travelers and technology enthusiasts worldwide. More at Our Story.

WaterField Designs, SFbags, and Shield Case for Steam Frame are trademarks of WaterField Designs. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright ©2026. All Rights Reserved.

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SOURCE WaterField Designs