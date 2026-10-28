XREAL AURA Launches as the First Wired XR Glasses Powered by Android XR

Debuting at Google’s Android Developer Summit, XREAL AURA brings Android XR, Gemini, Snapdragon-powered performance, and made-for-XR experiences into a generation-defining form factor available now

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — XREAL, the global leader in lightweight XR hardware development, today officially launched XREAL AURA, the world’s first wired XR glasses powered by Android XR, and the world’s first wired XR glasses to launch with the Snapdragon® Reality Elite Platform. Announced on stage at Google’s Android Developer Summit, XREAL AURA brings the full spatial power of Android XR into a lightweight optical see-through glasses form factor designed for work, entertainment, gaming, AI-powered assistance, and everyday spatial computing.

Starting today, customers in the United States, Canada, Japan, and South Korea can order XREAL AURA. The company is offering a surprise limited time offer, making the 12GB + 256GB configuration $1,099; and the 16GB + 512GB configuration $1,299. Devices are expected to begin shipping in mid-November.

“This is a defining moment for XR. We built AURA for people who want the power of spatial computing without being removed from the world around them. With transparent lenses, a category-leading lightweight design, Gemini by your side, and access to the Android ecosystem from day-one, the promise of XR is more approachable than ever,” said Chi Xu, co-founder and CEO of XREAL. “XREAL AURA is finally here, and we’re so proud to unlock new ways for people to work, watch, play, and build.”

The First Wired XR Glasses Powered by Android XR

XREAL AURA was developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. combining XREAL’s years of leadership in lightweight XR glasses and optical engineering with the Android XR platform, Gemini AI capabilities, and Snapdragon-powered performance.

Unlike fully enclosed headsets, XREAL AURA uses transparent optical see-through lenses, allowing users to stay present with the room and people around them while digital content appears naturally in their field of view. The system uses a split-compute architecture, with the main compute and battery housed in a compact puck which ensures the glasses are lightweight and comfortable for extended use.

Powered by the new Snapdragon Reality Elite Platform, XREAL AURA delivers pro-grade performance for productivity, immersive entertainment, and next-generation XR experiences — all while keeping the glasses under 95 grams.

A Private Workspace, Theater, and Arcade That Goes Anywhere

The device is built around a simple idea: your apps, screens, entertainment, and AI assistant should be able to come with you wherever you go.

On day-one, users have access to millions of familiar mobile apps and games from Google Play, alongside many experiences specifically for XR. Android XR brings familiar hand and voice inputs to AURA, while Gemini makes the experiences more natural and intuitive by working across what users see and do.

With Wired Mirroring, users can plug a computer or handheld gaming console directly into XREAL AURA via USB-C and instantly turn it into a massive private spatial window. That means a laptop, handheld gaming device, or other compatible USB-C device can sit alongside native Android XR apps in a user’s spatial workspace.

Whether turning a plane seat into a private multi-monitor setup, watching a movie on a large virtual screen, or playing Android and console games in an immersive spatial environment, XREAL AURA is designed to make spatial computing practical, portable, and useful.

Launching With Made-for-XR Experiences

XREAL AURA launches with a growing library of over 150 made-for-XR experiences that are designed to showcase what this new form factor can do. As part of the launch, XREAL is spotlighting a range of new experiences alongside access to your favorite Google Play apps, including popular streaming services and more. Made-for-XR apps include:

NBA App for Android XR – Access the NBA App developed for Android XR, seamlessly navigate between matchups and stats, and watch up to three games at a time on multiview with your NBA League Pass subscription. New for this season on Android XR, fans can also experience live games through the NBA’s tabletop feature (Court View) .

Nevatars – Created by legendary actor and director Andy Serkis – A character artist’s abandoned digital creations embark on a quest through her computer’s depths to remind her of her creative passion and original artistic vision. Nevatars will be exclusive to Android XR at launch and free for the first six months.

Fallout: Factions – A skirmish-level wargame for two players. On virtual tabletop, players control a unique group of miniatures, representing a core Faction from the Fallout universe, and bring them to battle the crews of other players in a fast-paced, dice-hurling, action-packed skirmish wargame – where every action can have long-lasting consequences.

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars – Mixed-reality adventure set in the cinematic world based on Andy Weir’s best-selling sci-fi novel, where players join Ryland Grace and Rocky during a pivotal untold chapter of the mission. Work together in the face of disaster to keep the Hail Mary intact and bring their world-saving cargo to Eridani — Rocky’s home planet, and Grace’s new home.

NASCAR XR App – Bringing NASCAR Cup Series racing closer with an immersive experience that gives fans a new way to follow the action at home through a live 3D track map, driver telemetry, leaderboards and spatial highlights. Between races, explore video, standings and the schedule to stay connected and ready for what’s next.

San Francisco Ballet Company’s The Nutcracker – Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, played by the Grammy Award-winning Orchestra, guides us along Clara’s magical journey from her Victorian-era San Francisco home, through the most dazzling onstage blizzard, and onto the stunning Crystal Palace, where we meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and an international cast of characters. Captured in stereoscopic 8K with a Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive three-camera array, the experience showcases how cutting-edge hardware can unlock a profound sense of presence for world-class performing arts,

Galapagos – EMMY and BAFTA award-winning Atlantic Studios is bringing ambitious immersive films to Android XR and XREAL AURA, including Galapagos narrated by Margot Robbie.

Asteroid – A groundbreaking immersive film from acclaimed director Doug Liman, will combine cinematic storytelling, interactive gameplay, live conversational AI, and natural multimodal interaction powered by Gemini. The experience launched exclusively on Android XR and will be free for all XREAL AURA owners. The project is developed by 30 Ninjas.

Cubism – One of the most respected puzzle games in XR built around an engaging concept: fit a set of colorful 3D blocks into a target shape, but this time set in your real world thanks to XREAL AURA’s optical see-through headset. Cubism is renowned for its excellent handtracking and strong spatial interaction design.

Oh My Galaxy! – One of the world’s largest XR video game developers, nDreams, is bringing Oh My Galaxy! to XREAL AURA. Oh My Galaxy! is a beautifully crafted arcade-style physics puzzle game designed from the ground up for spatial computing. XREAL AURA marks the first time the popular game will be available on an OST headset.

Chess Club – Odders is bringing its premier tabletop strategy game, Chess Club to XREAL AURA. Chess Club is the leading chess application across major spatial computing platforms today; its standout feature is its precise native hand-tracking. XREAL AURA marks the first time Chess Club will be available on an OST headset.

CHZZK – South Korean streaming powerhouse, Naver is bringing CHZZK to XREAL AURA. CHZZK is Naver’s massive livestreaming and content creator platform heavily centered around gaming, esports, virtual streamers, music videos and watch parties. CHZZK includes spatialized 180- and 360-degree videos that bring VR entertainment to XREAL AURA without isolating the viewer from the real world around them.

DB Creations – The indie studio is developing three XR games for XREAL AURA. Disassemble, mend, and rebuild a variety of gadgets and robot parts while learning about the fantastical world around you in Robo Repair. Fly a jet, pilot a helicopter, and more to complete arcade challenges right in your room with the exciting RC-inspired action of Tiny Motors Arcade. Transform your space into a thriving solarpunk city of the future with easy to connect building block elements in Table Towers.

Landing Party – Monsarrat is a Los Angeles startup launching Landing Party, the world’s first outdoor roleplaying video game. Landing Party’s eight patents lays a landscape of gameplay across a real world space which players walk through to explore.

Simply Piano XR – Coming to an OST headset for the first time with XREAL AURA, Simply Piano XR brings its finetuned hand tracking and spatial computing to merge physical instruments with digital overlays along with AI-powered real-time feedback for the ultimate XR piano-learning platform.

Soapbox – Soapbox brings real artists and comedians into your space as life-size holograms, so you can watch an intimate performance as if they’re standing in the room. Founded in 2021 with a capture studio in Hollywood, Soapbox has filmed over 170 artists in 3D and is available now on XREAL AURA.

XR HoloMedicine – In healthcare, apoQlar is bringing their XR HoloMedicine® platform to XREAL AURA that transforms CT, MRI, PET, and other medical imaging data into interactive 3D holographic models that clinicians can view and manipulate in real time. The early apoQlar workflows with XREAL AURA are showing real promise and are already making advanced medical visualization and training more intuitive for clinicians.

ShapexXR – In enterprise, ShapesXR is moving design work into XREAL AURA’s immersive 70-degree FOV, allowing teams to sketch environments, place UI, storyboard interactions, and test concepts before writing much code. ShapesXR is leading in collaborative spatial creation and for the first time, bringing its highly recognized platform to XR glasses.

Frontline.io – Frontline.io turns complex CAD models into interactive digital twins for the enterprise space, letting technicians learn, troubleshoot, and collaborate through XREAL AURA with OST workflows. It’s reshaping remote assist, virtual training, and augmented work instructions — and going further with AI agents that generate, retrieve, and guide maintenance procedures in real time, all hands-free without taking workers’ eyes off the task, making the smart connected worker a reality.

Plynk Spatial™ – Turns stock research, portfolio management, and trading into a spatial experience coming for the first time to OST XR glasses with XREAL AURA. Instead of viewing markets through flat charts on a phone or laptop, through XREAL AURA, Plynk Spatial™ users can explore 3D market visualizations, interact with spatial heatmaps, view sector performance in layouts, analyze portfolio holdings in 3D space, track market movers, and execute trades directly inside AURA, all while not losing sight of their real world surroundings.

These experiences join a broader launch catalog of immersive movies, games, entertainment, productivity features, and spatial applications that demonstrate the flexibility of Android XR on wearable glasses. From flat apps and streaming services to spatial games and made-for-XR experiences, AURA gives users access to familiar content while opening the door to new kinds of interactive experiences.

Designed for Work, Watch, and Play

For work, AURA creates a portable multi-window workspace without requiring a physical monitor. Users can open Android XR apps, mirror a laptop, place windows in virtual space, and use Gemini to help understand or act on what is on screen.

For entertainment, AURA becomes a private theater on demand. Users can access familiar streaming apps, expand content into a large virtual display, and use electrochromic dimming to create a more immersive viewing experience while remaining aware of their surroundings when needed.

For play, AURA supports Android games and compatible mirrored gaming devices, enabling users to play on a large and immersive private display.

XREAL AURA Key Specifications and Features

XREAL AURA combines high-performance XR hardware with a lightweight wearable design:

Optical see-through XR glasses powered by Android XR

Under 95g glasses design for lightweight, extended wear

70-degree field of view

Sony Micro-OLED display technology

1200p resolution at 120Hz

Sound by Bose

Snapdragon® Reality Elite Platform

XREAL X1S Chip

Split-compute architecture with compact compute puck

Puck trackpad for familiar, intuitive navigation

Wired Mirroring for laptops and compatible handheld gaming devices

USB-C connectivity using a standard connection

Electrochromic dimming for more immersive viewing

TÜV Rheinland certified for Eye Comfort

Support for voice, hand, keyboard, trackpad, and game controller input

Independently Tested, Built for Confidence

XREAL AURA earned five TÜV Rheinland certifications, including Eye Comfort (5 Star), High Visibility, Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Color Accuracy, reinforcing XREAL’s commitment to delivering an exceptional visual experience without compromising comfort or quality. Building on a longstanding collaboration with TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification, XREAL AURA underwent a comprehensive series of evaluations designed to assess critical aspects of display performance, visual comfort, and safety. By combining XREAL’s leadership in spatial computing innovation with TÜV Rheinland’s rigorous independent testing standards, AURA delivers a new level of confidence for consumers embracing Android XR. The collaboration also reflects a shared commitment to advancing industry benchmarks and establishing the quality standards for the next generation of wearable spatial computing devices.

That same focus on premium sensory experiences extends beyond AURA’s visuals. XREAL AURA features Sound by Bose technology, with audio that is meticulously fine-tuned and provides an enhanced listening experience. Detailed mid-to-high frequencies bring out subtle nuances, while the glasses’ form factor creates a natural soundscape designed to compliment AURA’s immersive visual experience.

New Accessories Available at Launch

Alongside XREAL AURA (that ships with a compact and easy to carry case for the glasses, compute puck and cable), XREAL unveiled a new accessory ecosystem designed to make the experience more complete. New accessories include the XREAL game controller, designed in collaboration with GameSir. The controller features a dedicated Gemini key, giving players a fast way to access AI assistance while they play. The company also announced a wireless portable keyboard for productivity and multi-window workflows.

Pricing and Availability

XREAL AURA is available to order starting today in the United States, Canada, Japan, and South Korea at XREAL.com/aura. XREAL AURA is also available to order starting today in the U.S. at BestBuy.com.

Further information:

XREAL AURA 12GB + 256GB: $1,279, limited time offer of $1,099 through December 2026*

XREAL AURA 16GB + 512GB: $1,499, limited time offer of $1,299 through December 2026*

Shipping is expected to begin: Mid-November

Launch markets: United States, Canada, Japan, and South Korea

For more information, or to order XREAL AURA, visit XREAL.com/aura.

About XREAL

XREAL is a global leader in consumer AR glasses and spatial computing. The company develops lightweight wearable displays that bring large-screen entertainment, gaming, productivity and spatial experiences into a glasses form factor. XREAL products combine advanced optics, proprietary silicon and spatial computing technologies to make augmented reality practical and accessible for everyday use.

For more information, visit XREAL.com.

*This is a limited-time promotional offer tied to the official product launch, and applies to standalone purchases of XREAL AURA. The offer is available in all launch markets and does not apply to bundles. Local promotional pricing and applicable terms will be listed on the official XREAL website in each market.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

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