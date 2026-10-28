GEE Group Inc. Announces Effective Date of Previously Approved Reverse Stock Split

Reverse Stock Split to support continued compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Company”, “GEE Group”, “our”, or “we”), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced that it will effect a one-for-thirty Reverse Stock Split on November 10, 2026 whereby every thirty (30) shares of authorized, issued and outstanding shares of GEE Group Common Stock, no par value (the “Common Stock”) will be combined into one (1) share of authorized, issued and outstanding Common Stock of the Company (the “Reverse Stock Split”).

As previously disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on October 2, 2026, the Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and subsequently approved by the Company’s Shareholders at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on September 30, 2026 through an amendment to GEE Group’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation. The Reverse Stock Split is expected to become effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 9, 2026, with the Company’s Common Stock expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the opening of trading on November 10, 2026 under the existing NYSE American ticker symbol, “JOB” with a new CUSIP number of 36165A 508.

At the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split, every thirty (30) issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s Common Stock will automatically be combined into one (1) issued and outstanding share of Common Stock for stockholders as of the opening of trading on November 10, 2026, the effective date. The Reverse Stock Split will proportionately reduce the number of outstanding shares of Common Stock while leaving each stockholder’s percentage ownership in the Company substantially unchanged, subject to the treatment of fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the Reverse Stock Split will have their shares rounded up to the nearest whole share. The Reverse Stock Split will proportionately adjust the number of shares of Common Stock underlying the Company’s outstanding equity awards, warrants and other convertible securities, as well as the applicable exercise or conversion prices, in accordance with their respective terms.

“The Reverse Stock Split is an important step in supporting our continued listing on the NYSE American while better positioning GEE Group to capitalize on strategic opportunities which will maximize shareholder value,” said Derek Dewan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

The Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, will act as exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders holding shares electronically through a brokerage account or in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive their post-split shares.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company provides professional staffing services and solutions in information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Omni-One, GEE Group Columbus, Hornet Staffing and Paladin Consulting. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs’ medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR). The Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now®, SNI Technology®, Legal Now®, SNI Financial®, Staffing Now®, SNI Energy®, and SNI Certes.

Forward-looking Statements Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements relating to possible future events and/or the Company’s future results (including results of business operations, certain projections, future financial condition, pro forma financial information, and business trends and prospects) that are “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expected shareholder benefits. Such forward-looking statements often contain, or are prefaced by, words such as “will”, “may,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “pro forma,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” “intends,” “suggests,” “appears,” “seeks,” or variations of such words or similar words and expressions of future tense. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and, consequently, as a result of a number of factors, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The international pandemic, the “Novel Coronavirus” (“COVID-19”), negatively impacted and disrupted the Company’s business operations and had a significant negative impact on the global economy and employment in general, resulting in, among other things, a lack of demand for the Company’s services. This was exacerbated by government and client directed “quarantines,” “remote working,” “shut-downs” and “social distancing.” Some of these outcomes or by-products of the pandemic have persisted in one form or another since and there is no assurance that conditions will ever fully return to their former pre-pandemic status quo. These and certain other factors that might cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‑looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the loss, default or bankruptcy of one or more customers; (ii) changes in general, regional, national or international economic conditions; (iii) an act of war or terrorism, industrial accidents, or cyber security breach that disrupts business; (iv) changes in the law and regulations; (v) the effect of liabilities and other claims asserted against the Company including the failure to repay indebtedness or comply with lender covenants including the lack of liquidity to support business operations and the inability to refinance debt, failure to obtain necessary financing or the inability to access the capital markets and/or obtain alternative sources of capital; (vi) changes in the size and nature of the Company’s competition; (vii) the loss of one or more key executives; (viii) increased credit risk from customers; (ix) the Company’s failure to grow internally or by acquisition or the failure to successfully integrate acquisitions; (x) the Company’s failure to improve operating margins and realize cost efficiencies and economies of scale; (xi) the Company’s failure to attract, hire and retain quality recruiters, account managers and salesmen; (xii) the Company’s failure to recruit qualified candidates to place at customers for contract or full-time hire; (xiii) the adverse impact of geopolitical events, government mandates, natural disasters or health crises, force majeure occurrences, future global pandemics such as COVID-19 or other harmful viral or non-viral rapidly spreading diseases and such other factors as set forth under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) and does not intend to publicly update, revise, or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

GEE Group Inc.

Kim Thorpe, 630.954.0400

invest@genp.com

SOURCE: GEE Group Inc.

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