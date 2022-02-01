Ward Leonard, a Fairbanks Morse Defense Company, Introduces the Modular Novo1 Motor Line

AC induction motor durable enough to withstand the most destructive impacts, while reducing through-life cost

BELOIT, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FMD—Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, introduces the Novo1 motor line by Ward Leonard, the newest AC induction motor line for naval vessels. Designed to withstand some of the most severe operating conditions, the Novo1 motor line is another example of the defense contractor’s commitment to supplying best-in-class marine technology for maritime defense.

“For more than 120 years, Ward Leonard has delivered to the U.S. Navy cutting-edge products and services that solve complex, mission-critical applications in some of the world’s most demanding environments,” said Chancelor Wyatt, Vice President and General Manager for Ward Leonard. “Manufactured in the U.S. and serviced worldwide, the Novo1 motor line, just like the rest of Fairbanks Morse Defense’s marine technologies, is engineered for excellence to ensure reliable operation and minimal downtime.”

In addition to being a durable, reliable option, the Novo1 motor line is modular in design, has commonality of parts, and a variety of mounting configurations, speeds, and enclosure types available to meet any shipboard requirements. It is manufactured in our vertically integrated facility in Thomaston, CT, while meeting the requirements of MIL-DTL-17060 Rev G Amendment 1.

The Novo1 motor line is among a growing number of reliable and advanced maritime solutions provided by FMD. The defense contractor recently established the Technology Center of Excellence to bring to market emerging technologies that will improve reliability, enhance performance, and reduce lifecycle costs. Supporting autonomy, electrification, and augmented reality, FMD’s technical portfolio includes artificial intelligence (AI), digital defenses, SMART engineering solutions, uncrewed mission management, and FM OnBoard.

An image of the Novo1 motor is available here.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) builds, maintains, and services the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. For more than 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. FMD stands ready to rapidly support the systems that power military fleets without compromising safety or quality. In times of peace and war, the experienced engineers, sailors, and technicians of FMD demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission and vision of critical global naval operations wherever and whenever needed. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

To learn more, visit www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.

Contacts

Fairbanks Morse Media Contact:

Mercom Communications



Michelle Hargis



Tel: 512-215-4452



[email protected]