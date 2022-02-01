Variety Leads the List of New Experiences in Pigeon Forge for 2023

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MyPigeonForge—Pigeon Forge (Tennessee) delivers on variety in 2023 as a big roller coaster, one-of-a-kind resorts, informative museum exhibits, over-the-top milkshakes and extreme cornhole lead the lineup of what’s new in the Smoky Mountains vacation destination. (Images available for download here.)





“As one of the Southeast’s most popular vacation destinations, our visitors have come to expect not only great variety but new experiences in Pigeon Forge each year,” said Pigeon Forge Executive Director of Tourism Leon Downey. “In 2023, we’re proud to say some of these attractions can only be found here in the Great Smoky Mountains.”

Pigeon Forge is located within a day’s drive of two-thirds of the nation’s population that lives east of the Mississippi River, making it easily accessible for travelers who seek the convenience of automobile travel. The destination’s proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park ensures one of the country’s most stunning vacation backdrops.

Joining evergreen favorites like the Old Mill and the Mountain Mile are:

the 91-room River Tower at Country Cascades Waterpark Resort;

the Wayback, Pigeon Forge’s first boutique hotel, opening in May with a mid-century modern flair;

the pet-friendly 132 all-suites Residence Inn Pigeon Forge;

Dollywood’s Big Bear Mountain (opening this spring), the theme park’s longest roller coaster, along with 15 additional operating days to enjoy the park this season;

Dollywood’s I Will Always Love You Celebration (March 11-April 8), a monthlong festival honoring the 50th anniversary of one of Dolly Parton’s biggest hits;

Titanic Museum Attraction’s Children of the RMS Titanic two-year exhibit, featuring the stories of the 135 young passengers on the luxury liner; Side by Side: the Story of Bonnie and Clyde exhibit (through Sept. 30, 2024) at Alcatraz East Crime Museum; and Tennessee Bible Museum’s seven-room guided tour of the bible;

Xtreme Cornhole where minigolf and cornhole collide; and Gatlin’s Escape Room Games, with mirror and laser mazes, virtual reality, and bumper cars;

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Lodge’s Fin City indoor entertainment center and the Feeding Frenzy Snack Shack;

Year two of Pigeon Forge Winterfest’s Wonders of Light Walking Trail and Wonders of Winterfest Christmas Village (Nov. 8-12, 17-19, & 24-26). The walking trail’s 20 light displays bring the city’s total to more than six million lights during the three-month festival (mid-November to mid-February).

About Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in East Tennessee, approximately 35 miles from Knoxville and McGhee-Tyson Airport. Two-thirds of the nation’s population east of the Mississippi River lives within a day’s drive, making it an easily accessible family vacation destination. The city’s neighbor is Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most-visited national park in the U.S. It also is home to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park, Tennessee’s most-visited ticketed attraction. More information about all aspects of Pigeon Forge are available at MyPigeonForge.com or toll-free at 1-800-251-9100.

Contacts

Trish McGee, [email protected] or 615-327-1189