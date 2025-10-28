Walmart Selects Marshall Cameras to Power New Campus Broadcast and Podcast Studios

BENTONVILLE, AR, OCTOBER 28, 2025 – Walmart Inc. has chosen Marshall Electronics cameras for use across its brand-new corporate campus studios and event center. The installation includes Marshall CV568 Miniature Global Cameras with CV-4804.4-12MP lenses, RCP-PLUS Controllers and several CV-BSE-10FT Hirose Breakout Cables, all deployed to support high-quality production throughout the facility.

The new campus features a dedicated radio studio designed for podcasting, where six Marshall CV568 cameras capture coverage of hosts and guests. Two additional cameras are deployed throughout the facility as needed, including the TV studio, conference spaces and the 1,550-seat auditorium, supporting live events, internal broadcasts and musical performances.

“Marshall’s cameras have been instrumental in helping us expand our production capabilities,” says Dave Magnia, Chief Engineer, AV/Broadcast Engineering-CRE at Walmart Inc. “They’re small, unobtrusive and versatile, so we can put them anywhere. The interchangeable lenses are also a game-changer, allowing us to pick the right lens for the right application.”

These flexible setups allow Walmart to record podcast-style interviews with celebrity guests in the radio studio as well as capture musical performances and wide shots of live bands in the main auditorium. Walmart also uses the auditorium cameras to capture its iconic “morning meetings,” company-wide pep rallies that celebrate achievements, highlight the corporate culture and recognize long-term associates.

Walmart’s media and events team also relies on Marshall’s camera controllers to simplify operations and maximize efficiency. “The RCP-PLUS controller is extremely easy to use. At one recent event, we had a camera set up in under five minutes,” explains Magnia. “That’s critical for our team when we’re managing a long punch list ahead of a major event.”

Magnia also emphasized Walmart’s long-standing relationship with Marshall Electronics. “We’ve trusted Marshall for decades. The products are reliable, and the support is outstanding. It’s just a great company to work with,” he shares.

The Marshall CV568 Miniature HD Camera with Global Shutter and Genlock Sync features is built around an impressive 1/1.8″ Sony global sensor with 25 percent larger pixels and interchangeable M12 lens mount (comes with a 4.4mm – 84°).

The RCP Plus Camera Controller is designed to enhance production capabilities and streamline workflows. This advanced controller empowers users to seamlessly mix and match Serial and IP camera control, allowing for customized configurations where both types can be easily programmed to adjacent buttons.

With its combination of portability, lens flexibility and simple control, Marshall technology is helping Walmart deliver engaging experiences to employees and audiences across its new campus.