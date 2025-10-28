St. Bartholomew’s Church Upgrades Audio Clarity with New EAW® Sound System

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 28, 2025 – Known for its architectural grandeur and rich heritage, St. Bartholomew’s Church in New York City needed a new sound system that could meet modern performance standards without compromising its architectural beauty. To achieve this balance, the church worked with manufacturer’s representative AudioPros, design consultant Salas O’Brien and AV integrator IVCi to deploy an audio system using Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) AC6 ADAPTive Column Loudspeakers.

“For this project there was only one option that met the needs of what the leadership at St. Bartholomew’s was looking for,” says Andrew Shillo, principal at AudioPros, EAW’s regional sales representative. “EAW’s ADAPTive system was the best solution because it not only provided quality sound coverage but was architecturally pleasing without disturbing the historical nature of the space.”

The church’s design made for a challenging acoustic environment. The existing loudspeakers were aging columns that failed to deliver consistent clarity across the entire area. “The ultimate goal was to provide even coverage throughout the sanctuary while keeping acoustic energy off the walls and ceiling,” explains Shillo. “The speakers also had to disappear visually into the architecture.”

The team installed four custom color-matched EAW AC6 loudspeakers in a single front-facing vertical array, with two satellite speakers covering the balcony and one covering the chancel. The AC6’s eliminated the need for subwoofers and maintained a minimal visual footprint.

“We’ve worked with EAW for years and knew the AC6 would give us the directional control and frequency response needed for a space like this,” says Ben Boeshans, associate vice president of acoustics and technology at Salas O’Brien, who led the system design and commissioning. “We also demoed the EAW system in the church to confirm performance and coverage before installation.”

“IVCi is proud to have led the integration of this system that gives St. Bartholomew’s exceptional sound while preserving the integrity and beauty of its historic architecture,” adds Michael Walker, director of engineering at IVCi. “The EAW AC6 speakers were the perfect fit, and our team’s design and installation expertise brought the technology to life while honoring the space. Seeing the leadership and congregation so pleased is the ultimate measure of success for us.”

Using EAW’s Resolution software, the team was able to model the system with precision. “The real-world results matched the design perfectly,” explains Boeshans. “The mappings mirrored reality, which is exactly what you want during commissioning.”

“Our new EAW AC6 speakers are the perfect fit for our historic building. Not only do they sound great, but they also fit in perfectly for both our technical and architectural environment. Multiple outside vendors, as well as our congregants, have complemented the sound of our system. EAW was the perfect choice to breathe fresh life into our wonderful cathedral,” says Niko Bakulich, production manager at St. Bartholomew’s Church.

“The leadership at St. Bartholomew’s is thrilled; they are very happy with the results,” adds Shillo. “Ultimately, their satisfaction is the number one priority.”