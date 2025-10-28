-ARLEKIN! Relies on Pliant Technologies MicroCom XR Wireless Intercom System

Needham, Massachusetts, OCTOBER 28, 2025 — Arlekin Players Theatre (-ARLEKIN!), founded by renowned director Igor Golyak, is redefining the theatre experience, while using innovative workflows and cutting-edge technologies. Behind the scenes is a highly technical operation that uses a Pliant Technologies’ MicroCom XR Wireless Intercom System in order to effectively communicate throughout its rehearsals and productions.

“Pliant has been a tremendous addition to our operations,” says Golyak. “The intercom system delivers clear audio throughout the theatre and even out onto the street, which is essential as many of our performances move beyond the stage. It’s durable enough to handle long hours and multiple shows, and one of its biggest advantages is how easy it is for our team to use. That simplicity allows them to stay focused on the creative process instead of worrying about communications.”

The celebrated theatre company received multiple Elliot Norton Award nominations for its production of “The Dybbuk” and also took home four 2025 Lucille Lortel Award Off-Broadway honors for its recent production of “Our Class,” including Outstanding Revival and Outstanding Director. The award-winning theatre company deploys seven MicroCom XR beltpacks and SmartBoom headsets for its production team, which consists of the lighting, sound and projections designers, as well as the director, stage manager, and the backstage deck crew.

“-ARLEKIN! has complex tech rehearsals, which take 10-12 hours each day, over several days, as the team methodically goes through the show in real time to figure out the cues and movement, and everybody needs to communicate with each other,” says Sara Stackhouse, producing director at -ARLEKIN! “The stage manager typically creates a Party line channel and then a more specific channel for targeted comms to different departments. Pliant MicroCom XR allows us to easily do that while also maintaining battery power throughout the long rehearsal days.”

For the recent production of “Our Class,” actors were going in and outside of the theatre, which required comms with long range, and the Pliant system enabled the theatre to accomplish this easily. For another recent production, the “Merchant of Venice,” one of the actors played a stage manager, and he wore his Pliant headset on stage as a prop. The theatre decided to keep the comms channel live so he was also able to hear his own cues.

MicroCom XR provides full-duplex, multi-user intercom solutions for applications where high-quality audio, extended range, ease of use, and affordability are essential. Available in 900MHz (where legal) and 2.4GHz, MicroCom XR is a two-channel intercom system that provides up to 10 full-duplex users, a 12-hour (field-replaceable) battery, and extended range.

The system offers unlimited listeners in addition to duplex users, all without the need for a basestation, providing flexibility for a range of applications. Additionally, MicroCom XR features an easy-to-read OLED display, an optional drop-in charger, and is IP67-rated. The system’s rugged, lightweight beltpacks have been built to endure the wear and tear of everyday use as well as the extremes encountered in outdoor environments.

Pliant also offers a wide range of professional headsets for use with MicroCom intercom systems. Ranging from the complete line of popular SmartBoom headsets to small, cost-effective specialty headsets, Pliant has a solution to fit most applications and budgets.