Waken AI – ClineFlow Makes AI Context Portable Across Chats, Agents, and Teams

Open-source framework replaces vendor-locked agent databases with a durable local knowledge base-agent-agnostic and compatible with Google’s Open Knowledge Format.

Waken AI today announced ClineFlow, an open-source framework designed around a simple idea: AI agents do not need another database. They need a project knowledge base.

As organizations adopt agentic AI, context and memory have become a defining challenge. Plans, requirements, decisions, tests, constraints, and verified outcomes are often trapped inside a chat session, proprietary context store, or a particular vendor’s workflow. When the conversation ends, the model changes, or a new team member joins, that knowledge can be lost – or must be reconstructed manually.

ClineFlow takes a different approach. Instead of placing a project’s memory in a vendor-controlled database, it keeps the project’s evolving knowledge with the project itself: local, human-readable, versionable, and portable.

This is the difference between storing data and preserving knowledge.

A database can retain records. A project knowledge base retains the meaning behind the work: why a decision was made, which constraints matter, what was tested, what was verified, and what should happen next. With ClineFlow, that knowledge is available to the next chat, the next agent, and the next collaborator.

The Context Problem Is Bigger Than a Single Tool

Vendor memory systems can be powerful, but they are usually designed to make a specific product more useful within that product’s ecosystem. Cross-agent portability, transparent project history, and long-term freedom to switch tools are rarely the primary incentive.

That leaves teams with a strategic problem: the more valuable their AI-assisted work becomes, the more important it is that its accumulated knowledge does not remain locked to one provider, one model, or one interface.

ClineFlow is built for that freedom.

It gives developers and teams a durable, local project knowledge layer that works across chats, AI agents, and collaborators. Its automated workflow journals verified work and preserves project continuity without requiring users to manually manage context files. Teams speak naturally to their agent; ClineFlow’s installed configuration handles the durable project record in the background.

Waken AI calls this Infinite AI Memory: not an unlimited model context window, but project knowledge that compounds over time and survives the boundaries that normally erase context.

An Open, Portable Alternative

Created by Hassan Uriostegui, founder of Waken AI, ClineFlow is agent-agnostic and compatible with Google’s Open Knowledge Format. It uses familiar filesystem and Git workflows to keep a project’s knowledge:

Local and under the team’s control

Portable across chats, agents, and collaborators

Human-readable and inspectable

Versionable alongside code and documentation

Available after a handoff, model change, or new session

Independent of proprietary memory infrastructure

ClineFlow turns the development process into a durable loop: establish goals and constraints, work with an agent, verify the result, automatically journal the verified state, and continue from that knowledge in the next task.

“AI agents are increasingly capable, but their work remains fragile when the project’s learning disappears with a session,” said Hassan Uriostegui, founder of Waken AI and creator of ClineFlow. “ClineFlow is built around the belief that a project’s specifications, decisions, tests, and verified history should belong to the project-not to a single chat window or vendor database.”

Open Source Under the MIT License

ClineFlow is released under the permissive MIT License, giving developers and organizations the freedom to inspect, adapt, use, and extend the framework for their own workflows.

The framework is intended to make durable AI memory accessible without requiring proprietary infrastructure, specialized databases, or a commitment to a single agent vendor.

Learn More

The ClineFlow website includes the open-source framework, a full masterclass, an eight-part video series, companion materials, and the book Infinite AI Context: ClineFlow and Google’s Open Knowledge Format.

www.ClineFlow.com

About Hassan Uriostegui

Hassan Uriostegui is an AI-native principal engineer, founder, and author. His work spans agentic systems, context engineering, iOS, real-time products, consumer platforms, and generative workflows. He created ClineFlow to help teams preserve durable, auditable project knowledge across AI tools and collaborators. https://www.hassanuriostegui.com

About Waken AI

Waken AI develops practical systems and workflows for human-centered agentic AI. The company focuses on making AI collaboration more transparent, portable, and effective across real-world development work. https://wakenai.com

Contact

Hassan Uriostegui

hello@waken.ai

+1 310-569-1282

SOURCE: Waken AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire