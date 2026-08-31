Coastal Vision Medical Group Leads Orange County in Experience with TECNIS PureSee(TM) IOL

Dr. Dan B. Tran and Coastal Vision Recognized as Orange County Leaders in Advanced Cataract Lens Technology

Coastal Vision Medical Group proudly announces that Dan B. Tran, MD, Founder and Medical Director, has performed the most TECNIS PureSee™ IOL procedures of any surgeon in Orange County, with Coastal Vision Medical Group also ranking as the highest volume PureSee practice in the county.

The distinction reflects Coastal Vision Medical Group’s extensive experience with the technology and its continued commitment to providing advanced, personalized cataract and refractive lens surgery options based on each patient’s individual visual needs and lifestyle.

A Next Generation Extended Depth of Focus Lens

Developed by Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, the TECNIS PureSee IOL is a purely refractive extended depth of focus, or EDOF, lens designed to provide excellent distance vision while extending functional range, particularly at intermediate distances.

Unlike diffractive multifocal and EDOF lenses that split light, PureSee uses a continuous refractive optical design. This allows the lens to extend depth of focus while maintaining high quality distance vision and a visual disturbance profile similar to a monofocal IOL.

This combination has made PureSee an important addition to the range of advanced lens technologies available to Coastal Vision Medical Group’s cataract and refractive lens surgery patients.

Predictable Performance With an Extended Range of Vision

Coastal Vision Medical Group has incorporated PureSee extensively into its cataract and refractive lens surgery approach. Its predictable refractive performance makes it a versatile option for appropriately selected patients seeking greater functional range with minimal visual disturbances.

The experience has been especially encouraging as patients enjoy strong distance vision while gaining additional functional range for everyday activities. Coastal Vision’s surgeons have been pleased with the consistency of the outcomes they are seeing, and patients have responded positively to having an option that can provide an extended range of vision while maintaining the visual quality associated with a monofocal style lens.

The lens is designed to bridge the gap between traditional monofocal and multifocal technologies by extending depth of focus without relying on a diffractive optical design.

For Coastal Vision Medical Group, this provides another option when personalizing cataract surgery around a patient’s ocular health, visual priorities and lifestyle.

A Word From Our Founder

“What sets PureSee apart in our hands is how forgiving and predictable it is. We are able to hit our refractive targets reliably, and patients get an excellent range of vision without the visual disturbances we have historically had to counsel patients about with diffractive multifocal or EDOF lenses.”

Dan B. Tran, MD

Founder & Medical Director

Coastal Vision Medical Group

A History of Advanced IOL Technology

Coastal Vision Medical Group’s experience with PureSee continues a long history of adopting advanced intraocular lens technology.

In 2020, Coastal Vision became one of the first providers in Orange County to offer the RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens, an innovative lens technology that allows a patient’s vision to be customized after cataract surgery through a series of noninvasive light treatments.

The practice continues to evaluate and incorporate advanced lens technologies that give its surgeons greater flexibility to personalize cataract surgery around each patient’s visual needs, ocular health and lifestyle.

This approach reflects Coastal Vision Medical Group’s broader philosophy of maintaining a comprehensive range of advanced surgical technologies so treatment recommendations can be based on what is most appropriate for each individual patient.

About Coastal Vision Medical Group

Established in 1999, Coastal Vision Medical Group is a premier physician owned ophthalmology practice serving Southern California. The practice combines advanced technology with a patient centric philosophy and a personalized approach to medical and surgical eye care.

Coastal Vision Medical Group offers comprehensive ophthalmology services including cataract surgery, advanced intraocular lens technology, glaucoma treatment, general ophthalmology, and a comprehensive range of modern vision correction options including ZEISS SMILE Pro, Advanced Custom LASIK, EVO ICL, and Custom Lens Replacement.

For more information about Coastal Vision Medical Group or its cataract surgery and advanced lens options, please call (888) 501-4496 or visit coastal-vision.com. Coastal Vision Medical Group has locations in Chino Hills, Irvine, Long Beach and Orange.

SOURCE: Coastal Vision Medical Group

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