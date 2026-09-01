Addmotor Releases Freetri E-361 Semi-Recumbent Folding Electric Tricycle Built on Freetan Architecture

Addmotor announced the commercial release of the Freetri E‑361, a semi‑recumbent folding electric trike engineered for riders requiring stable three‑wheel support within constrained storage environments. The model is developed on the established Freetan M‑368X platform architecture and applies structural, ergonomic, and safety features updates to support urban commuting and multi‑scenario deployment.

“The Freetri builds on the Freetan platform, retaining its 750W rear‑drive motor, the EB 2.0 intelligent control platform, the EC 3.0 electronic control system, and the 48V 20Ah Xuanwu battery with thermal potting,” said Kin Chen, Chief Product R&D Officer at Addmotor. “The model adds six engineering updates: a folding frame, a triangular saddle, suspension tuning, an 18″×3.0″ front / 20″×3.0″ rear tire setup, rear‑axle anti‑tip wheels, and fender‑mounted signal lights, enhancing the platform’s structural stability and low‑speed handling characteristics.”

Frame and Folding Architecture

The Freetri is constructed from a 6061 aluminum alloy frame formed through a continuous process to reduce weld seams in load‑bearing regions. The frame provides a 14.1‑inch standover height for direct step‑through access. A folding mechanism compresses the chassis to 51.9″ L × 29.9″ W × 41.7″ H for storage in RV bays, SUV cargo areas, and apartments.

The ergonomic seat features a backrest adjustable from 90° to 170°.

The adjustable handlebar system uses angle and height mechanisms to set the rider’s position.

A forward‑tapered triangular saddle structure to eliminate thigh‑root interference during pedaling.

The rider fit range supports heights from 5′1″ to 6′7″.

An oil‑spring front suspension fork with 80 mm travel, paired with 18″ × 3.0″ front and 20″ × 3.0″ rear tires, reduces vibration transfer on paved surfaces.

Powertrain and Battery System

The Freetri E‑361 is equipped with a 750W rear‑drive brushless motor delivering up to 1,400W peak output and 90 Nm torque. The propulsion system operates on the EB 2.0 intelligent control platform with a 25A controller and the EC 3.0 electronic control architecture. A torque sensor measures pedal force in real time and scales motor assistance across seven pedal‑assist levels. The EC 3.0 architecture processes torque, cadence, and throttle signals at micro‑second intervals and applies low‑speed modulation for controlled initial acceleration.

The removable 48V 20Ah UL‑2271 certified Xuanwu battery uses Samsung 21700 cells housed in an aluminum alloy enclosure. According to the company, the pack employs a full‑potting structure with thermally conductive silicone for moisture isolation, vibration resistance, and thermal conduction. A battery management system regulates temperature, voltage, and current. The pack retains 70%-80% of its original capacity after 1,000 full charge cycles.

Rear Differential: The Freetri E‑361 incorporates a rear differential that allows independent rotation of the left and right rear wheels. The mechanism reduces tire scrubbing, minimizes frame torsion, and stabilizes turning behavior at low speeds. By separating wheel rotational paths, the differential maintains consistent lateral tracking and prevents rear‑end hopping during cornering.

Safety and Visibility Systems

The Freetri E‑361 integrates hardware systems for stability and low‑speed control.

Anti‑tip support wheels mounted on the rear axle provide lateral stabilization during turning.

Mechanical disc brakes on all three wheels provide stopping control, and a parking lock secures the vehicle on inclines.

EB 2.0 lighting system includes a 40‑LUX headlight and a rear 5‑in‑1 signal module providing brake, turn, hazard, tail, and running functions.

Reflective tire sidewalls maintain rear‑signal visibility during low‑light operation.

Rear fenders include two fender‑mounted lights for rear‑position indication.

Pricing and Availability

The Addmotor Freetri E‑361 is available with a suggested retail price of $2,699.

Available color options include:

Neptune Blue

Bay Blue

Avocado Green

Cream Yellow

All configurations include reinforced dual-wall rims.

The Freetri E‑361 can be purchased through Addmotor.com and through Addmotor’s network of 300+ authorized dealers across the United States.

About Addmotor

Addmotor was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California. The company develops and manufactures electric tricycles and electric bicycles for North American mobility markets. Addmotor focuses on structural engineering, electronic control architectures, rider‑fit ergonomics, and utility‑oriented vehicle applications. The company manages core engineering and production functions internally and employs staff across multiple regions to advance three‑wheel and two‑wheel e‑mobility systems.

Media Contact

Addmotor

Phone: +1 (888) 660-0868

Email: Press@addmotor.com

Website: https://www.addmotor.com/

SOURCE: Addmotor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire