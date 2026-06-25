Wake Forest, NC, Agent Michael Sanders Named a 2026 RealTrends Verified Agent

Michael Sanders earned the 2026 RealTrends Verified Agent recognition after closing 22 transactions and $10.75 million in sales during 2025.

Michael Sanders has built his business around helping clients make confident real estate decisions through local expertise, thoughtful guidance, and clear communication. That client-first approach earned him national recognition in the 2026 RealTrends rankings after another successful year serving the Wake Forest area.

What Did RealTrends Recognize Michael Sanders For?

RealTrends is one of the nation’s leading real estate ranking and research organizations, recognized for independently verifying production data to identify the highest-performing real estate professionals across the United States.

Michael Sanders earned the 2026 RealTrends Verified Agent recognition after closing 22 transaction sides and generating $10.75 million in sales during 2025. The designation is awarded only to agents whose production is independently verified, making it a respected benchmark of consistent performance and client success within the real estate industry.

What Makes Michael Sanders a Standout Producer in the Raleigh Triangle?

Sanders has established a documented sales history at RE/MAX United, managing over 144 real estate transactions and generating more than $48.5 million in total career sales.

Focusing on Wake Forest, NC , and the broader Raleigh Triangle, he specializes in managing out-of-state relocations and executing new construction contracts.

Experience Proof Points:

Earned the RealTrends Verified Agent recognition for high production volume.

Closed 22 sides and $10.75M in sales volume in 2025.

Recognized as a Top 10 agent in Wake Forest by Top10REAgents.com .

Maintained a record of client satisfaction with over 77 five-star reviews.

Received the 2025 RE/MAX Platinum Sales Award and consecutive 100% Club awards from 2018 to 2024.

Named Realtor Partner of the Year by Drees Homes for the Triangle Region.

Inducted into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame in 2023.

Who Is Michael Sanders?

Michael Sanders is a REALTOR® with RE/MAX United, serving buyers and sellers throughout Wake Forest and the greater Raleigh Triangle. Known for his educational approach, he helps clients navigate the buying and selling process with clear communication, thoughtful guidance, and strategies tailored to their individual goals.

In addition to serving local homeowners, Sanders has become a trusted resource for families relocating to North Carolina. Through his popular “Living in Raleigh NC” YouTube channel , he provides practical insights into local communities, neighborhoods, and the relocation process, helping buyers make informed decisions before they ever arrive.

Whether assisting with a new construction purchase or a cross-country move, Sanders focuses on building long-term relationships by delivering responsive service and straightforward advice.

Buying or selling in Wake Forest, NC? Reach Michael Sanders at RE/MAX United at (919) 218-7525.

Media Contact:

Michael Sanders, Realtor, RE/MAX United

Phone: (919) 218-7525

Website: https://www.livinginraleighnc.com

Email: mike@livinginraleighnc.com

Address: 7721 Six Forks Rd, # 110, Raleigh, NC 27615

SOURCE: Michael Sanders

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire