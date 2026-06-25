The Sky Group Ranked #3 Real Estate Team in Maryland in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings

The Sky Group earned the 2026 RealTrends Verified Top Team recognition after closing 241 transactions and $220.13 million in sales, ranking #3 in Maryland and among the Top 60 real estate teams nationwide.

The Sky Group, led by Barak Sky , has built one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most successful real estate teams through consistent performance, market expertise, and a client-first approach. That commitment earned the team national recognition in the 2026 RealTrends rankings after another exceptional year serving buyers and sellers throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C.

What Did RealTrends Recognize Barak Sky For?

RealTrends is one of the nation’s leading real estate ranking and research organizations, recognized for independently verifying transaction data to identify the highest-performing agents and teams across the United States.

The Sky Group, led by Barak Sky, earned both the 2026 RealTrends Verified Top Team by Volume and Verified Top Team by Sides recognitions after closing 241 transaction sides and generating $220.13 million in sales during 2025.

The team’s verified production also ranked it #3 in Maryland by sales volume and among the Top 60 real estate teams in America, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s premier luxury and residential real estate teams.

What Established Barak Sky’s Elite Track Record in Bethesda?

Throughout his career, Sky has managed a top-producing real estate operation serving Bethesda, MD , and Washington, D.C. His practice centers on luxury homes, new development projects, and new condo buildings in the capital region.

Experience Proof Points:

Earned the RealTrends Verified Top Team by Volume and Sides recognition.

Completed more than 3,000 total real estate transactions representing over $3 billion in career sales.

Ranked consistently in the top 1% nationwide for annual sales volume.

Recognized as a Top 10 agent in Bethesda by Top10REAgents.com

Awarded REALTOR ® Magazine’s “30 under 30” honor in 2013.

Selected previously for Best of Bethesda and Washingtonian Best Agents honors.

Secured over 1,000 five-star client reviews.

Who Is Barak Sky?

Barak Sky is a real estate professional with SERHANT., serving buyers, sellers, and developers throughout Bethesda, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. He leads The Sky Group, a collaborative team known for combining local market expertise with personalized strategies tailored to each client’s goals.

From luxury residences and new development projects to condominium sales, Sky emphasizes thoughtful planning, strong negotiation, and data-driven guidance throughout every stage of the transaction.

Supported by more than 1,000 five-star client reviews, The Sky Group has built a reputation for responsive service, trusted advice, and long-term client relationships across the Capital Region.

Buying or selling in Bethesda, MD? Reach Barak Sky at SERHANT. at (301) 742-5759.

Media Contact:

Barak Sky, Real Estate Professional, SERHANT.

Phone: (301) 742-5759

Website: https://theskygroup.com

Email: barak@theskygroup.com

Address: 7272 Wisconsin Ave, Floor 10, Bethesda, MD 20814

SOURCE: Barak Sky

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire