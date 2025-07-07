VVPUSA Partners With Authvia to Deliver Seamless Lead-to-Cash Experience via SMS

VVPUSA, a leader in compliance-first business communication solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Authvia, a pioneer in conversational commerce and secure text-to-pay technology. By integrating Authvia’s patented TXT2PAY® platform, VVPUSA enhances its suite with frictionless, PCI-compliant payment capabilities, empowering clients to streamline customer engagement and accelerate revenue, all within a fully compliant, SMS-driven experience.

This integration lets businesses embed secure payments in SMS conversations-driving faster conversions, improved cash flow, and a seamless experience within the VVPUSA platform.

“This partnership with Authvia is a game-changer for our customers,” said Bill Beard, Founder and CEO of VVPUSA. “Together, we’re eliminating friction from the revenue process, enabling businesses to connect, convert, and collect in real time, all within a single compliant platform. It’s not just smarter engagement, it’s a smarter way to scale.”

“This integration changes the game,” said Rob Moody, Director of Sales & Solutions at VVPUSA. “By enabling secure payments in SMS, businesses can close deals faster, boost efficiency, and improve the experience for both teams and customers.”

“Today’s businesses don’t just need faster payments, they need intelligent, secure and integrated ways to engage and convert,” said Chris Brunner, Founder and CEO of Authvia. “Partnering with VVPUSA allows us to bring our patented TXT2PAY® technology directly into high-frequency SMS conversations, helping businesses simplify collections, improve customer experience, and accelerate cash flow without adding operational complexity.”

Streamlining the Full Revenue Journey

With this joint solution, VVPUSA customers gain:

Embedded SMS Payments – Collect in the moment, directly within the conversation

Faster Cash Flow – Reduce delays with secure, real-time transactions

Smarter Engagement – Use SMS reminders and payment prompts to keep customers on track

Better Visibility – Sync messaging and payments for improved insights and automation

Built-In Compliance – Depend on secure, auditable workflows that support regulations and build trust

For Authvia, this partnership extends its reach into high-volume SMS engagement channels, accelerating adoption among businesses seeking a faster, smarter path from lead to payment.

About VVPUSA

Founded in 1998, VVPUSA is a U.S.-based SaaS provider specializing in business communication solutions, including CPaaS, UPaaS, and its patented compliance technology, VORTxT. For over 25 years, VVPUSA has transformed client communications with innovative, intuitive software designed to drive growth. At VVPUSA, innovation meets simplicity-our platforms deliver results, seamless connectivity, and exceptional experiences. Committed to advancement, trust, and long-term relationships, we continue pushing the boundaries of communication.

About Authvia

Authvia is a conversational commerce platform that enables fast, secure, app-free payments through messaging channels such as SMS, RCS, and email. Its flagship product, TXT2PAY®, turns any messaging conversation into a PCI-compliant, tokenized transaction, helping businesses reduce payment friction, improve cash flow, and enhance customer satisfaction. With over 250+ gateway integrations, a white-label API, and patent-protected technology, Authvia empowers ISOs, ISVs, and merchants across verticals including healthcare, automotive, financial services, and more. Learn more at www.authvia.com.

