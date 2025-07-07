Climate First Bancorp 2024 Annual Impact Report: Assets Up 64%, More Than $220M in Commercial and Residential Solar Loans, Net-Zero Operations

At its Fourth Anniversary, Climate First Bancorp continues to shine as a beacon for values-based business

Climate First Bancorp Founder Ken LaRoe: “The bank is not just a financial institution but a force for good, driving meaningful change in the world.”

Climate First Bancorp, (www.climatefirstbank.com), the holding company of Climate First Bank and OneEthos, today released its 2024 annual Impact Report, highlighting the measurable progress it has made toward its environmental and social goals over the past year. Read the entire report here.

“Climate First Bank’s success is a testament to its unwavering commitment to its mission. The bank is not just a financial institution but a force for good, driving meaningful change in the world. The achievements over the past four years reflect the dedication and passion of the incredible team and the trust of its customers,” said Ken LaRoe, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Climate First Bancorp.

Highlights from the 2024 Impact Report include:

Record-Breaking Growth: In 2024, Climate First Bank grew assets by 64%, loan portfolio by 65%, and total deposits by 67%. In 2024, the bank was also recognized as the fastest-growing new bank in the United States since 2009, according to an analysis of federal banking data.

Deposit Dollars at Work: In 2024 alone, Climate First Bank channeled over $210M of customers’ deposits into loans for mission-driven projects and companies.

Environmental Leadership: Climate First Bancorp’s operations have been net-zero* since inception. Through the bank’s partner, We Are Neutral, the bank in 2024 alone has offset 240tCO2e** emissions. The bank’s 2024 offset investments equate to 3,963 tree saplings grown for 10 years, 55.90 vehicles taken off the road for one year, and 49.90 homes’ electricity use for one year.

Nationwide Solar Impact: By leveraging the OneEthos Solar Lending Platform, Climate First Bank has cumulatively financed over $222.7M in consumer and commercial solar loans and supported over 3,300 households with access to solar. Notably 33% of solar loans originated were in low to moderate-income areas. In 2024, Climate First Bank also extended the solar finance program across all 50 states and D.C.

Expansion through Partnership: In late 2024, OneEthos partnered with the Montgomery County Green Bank (MCGB) to expand access to affordable solar financing. Through this program, qualified Montgomery County residents can obtain subsidized interest rates on solar loans. The initiative is expected to deliver annual savings of 20% for participating households, generate approximately 1.8 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy savings, and mitigate 1,273 metric tons (MT) of CO₂ emissions each year.

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion: 63% of staff Identify as women, and 25% identify with an underrepresented population. The bank also offers Pride Banking, supporting nonprofits and providing inclusive financial services to the LGBTQ+ community.

“At Climate First Bank, we know finance has the potential to drive meaningful change. 2024 was our strongest year yet- and we’re just getting started. Together with our committed partners and talented team, we can help build a more sustainable and equitable future for everyone,” said Lex Ford, President and CEO of Climate First Bank.

Read the entire Annual Impact Report here.

*Climate First Bancorp’s net-zero operations means all direct operational emissions-such as electricity use, travel, and commuting-are first minimized through internal reductions (e.g., green buildings, EV’s, sustainable vendors), and any remaining emissions are offset through trackable, verified, and permanent projects like forest restoration and landfill gas capture.

**tons of carbon dioxide equivalent

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world’s first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.

About OneEthos

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective of accelerating the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. The company’s mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

For more information, please visit: www.oneethos.com.

SOURCE: Climate First Bank

