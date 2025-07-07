IRS Launches 2025 Identity Theft Campaign – Clear Start Tax Urges Tax Pros and Clients to Take Action

Clear Start Tax Supports IRS Push to Educate Filers and Preparers on Growing Identity Theft Dangers

With identity theft scams continuing to evolve, the IRS and its Security Summit partners have launched the 2025 “Protect Your Clients; Protect Yourself” campaign – a nationwide effort to educate tax professionals and taxpayers on the latest threats. Clear Start Tax is backing the initiative, warning that tax-related identity theft can impact not only refunds and IRS accounts but also long-term financial stability.

“This isn’t just a tax issue – it’s a security crisis,” said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. “When personal or business data is compromised, it’s often months before victims realize what’s happened. By then, fake returns are filed, refunds are gone, and the IRS account may be locked or flagged.”

What the IRS Identity Theft Campaign Covers

The IRS campaign, which launched July 1 to coincide with the start of the 2025 Nationwide Tax Forums, will release weekly guidance on how to detect, prevent, and respond to identity theft. The topics include:

Recognizing red flags of client data breaches

Using multi-factor authentication and secure portals

Protecting cloud-based software from phishing and ransomware

Reporting suspected fraud to the IRS Identity Protection unit

Clear Start Tax emphasizes that even individual filers who aren’t tax professionals should pay attention. Many scams target W-2 earners, gig workers, and small business owners, not just large firms.

How Identity Theft Impacts Everyday Taxpayers

Even if you’re not a tax professional, identity theft can cause serious problems when it comes to your IRS records. Clear Start Tax outlines what’s at stake:

Blocked or delayed refunds

IRS notices about returns the taxpayer never filed

False income reporting and audit triggers

Frozen or flagged IRS accounts

“Even one fraudulent return can take months to unwind,” said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. “And if the fraud overlaps with unpaid taxes or unfiled returns, the IRS can still pursue the real taxpayer for answers.”

How to Stay Ahead of Tax Identity Theft in 2025

Clear Start Tax urges both clients and tax professionals to take the following actions immediately:

Monitor IRS accounts for unfamiliar activity

Secure tax documents with encryption and password protection

Use IRS IP PINs (Identity Protection PINs) where available

Never click on suspicious emails or open unknown attachments

Report suspected identity theft to the IRS using Form 14039

If a client’s identity is compromised, Clear Start Tax helps restore IRS compliance by filing corrected documentation, resolving false balances, and working directly with the IRS.

Resolve Identity and Tax Issues – Before Enforcement Begins

In many cases, victims of identity theft also face back taxes or missing filings. Clear Start Tax helps clients get back into compliance – and may even qualify them for the IRS Fresh Start Program.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they’re eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

