Vuzix’ Subsidiary Moviynt Secures Smart Glasses Deployment Commitment from Airbus Helicopters

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered Smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products, today announced that Moviynt®, its wholly owned subsidiary and SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, has secured a hardware and software deployment commitment from Airbus Helicopters, the helicopter manufacturing division of Airbus.

Airbus Helicopters, an industry leader in sales, safety and compliance, required a solution that improved the accuracy and quality of packing processes for direct-to-customer shipments. The Moviynt-Vuzix solution uses machine learning models to automatically scan all items in customer orders. Staff work fully handsfree, using only their Vuzix smart glasses to complete all needed tasks to include tracking all shipment items, capturing images of shipments, and printing shipment forms. Using Moviynt’s Mobilium® software running on Vuzix M400 AR mart glasses during an extended proof-of-concept (POC) trial, Airbus Helicopters’ staff was able improve their accuracy and increase overall productivity to justify a broader roll-out. Following their POC successes, Airbus is now committing to expanding its use of Moviynt software from picking to pick and pack and is deploying Moviynt software running on Vuzix M400 smart glasses throughout its distribution centers in North America.

“We have been working with this industry-leading Airbus division for some time, and we are thrilled by their commitment to a deployment of our solution running on Vuzix M400 smart glasses on an expanded basis throughout their centers,” says Philip Matkovsky, President and CEO of Moviynt. “We look forward to executing on this deployment opportunity and pursuing a stronger partnership with this global leader in transportation manufacturing.”

“Airbus Helicopters is a powerful win for Vuzix and the smart glasses industry. The expanding commitment for deployment from Airbus Helicopters underscores the value proposition afforded by the combination of Vuzix hands-free Smart Glasses and Moviynt’s Mobilium software suite. Moviynt software has been deployed and operational at Airbus Helicopters for several years using handhelds and it’s great to see the expansion now to include smart glasses and use-cases like picking/put-away to include complex packing,” says Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

About Moviynt

Moviynt® offers comprehensive mobile solutions on its Mobilium® platform that fully leverage offline computing, device integration features, real-time visibility, and ease of use to transform operations. Based on our deep understanding of Industry 4.0 needs, we are here to ensure that a mobile worker using enterprise systems such as SAP, Oracle, MS Dynamics is exponentially more accurate, efficient and productive. Moviynt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vuzix. Moviynt website: https://moviynt.com/

