Introducing HitPaw Edimakor 3.6.0’s Smart Features: AI-Powered Image-to-Video, Talking Animals, and AI Clip Maker!

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HitPaw Edimakor is happy to announce the availability of the latest version 3.6.0 of its AI video editing software. The latest version has three new innovative features that are designed to transform static images into interactive video content with ease. Users can bring photos to life through AI-Powered Image-to-Video to create life-like clips. The Talking Animals option puts pet photos to life through speech animations, while the AI Clip Maker does the video editing automatically to create quick professional-standard results.

NEW FEATURES IN EDIMAKOR 3.6.0

AI-Powered Image-to-Video

Users can easily bring static images to life through the new AI-Powered Image-to-Video tool. The AI tool offers seamless and natural-looking animation that makes the characters or objects seem to move naturally. The tool makes it possible to create hand-heart gestures, hugs, kisses, and fights through simply selecting an image and applying AI-generated effects.

Talking Animals Feature

The Talking Animals feature gives users the ability to bring photos of pets to life using speech syncing with mouth movements. It makes it possible to create engaging, interactive, and personalized talking pet videos.

AI Clip Maker

AI Clip Maker simplifies the creation of videos using automated editing. No need to manually splice clips together anymore.

This tool:

Processes content and intelligently chooses the best clips to enable seamless transitions. Adds background music and sound effects to the final product. Saves time during editing to enable users to spend more time on creativity rather than labour-intensive work.

This tool is ideal for marketers, content marketers, and businesses that want professional-looking videos without the nuisance of using the standard editing method.

Use Cases & Benefits

Edimakor 3.6.0 offers tremendous benefits to various groups of users.

Content Creators: Easily produce engaging, animated videos for social media, YouTube, or other initiatives. Marketers: Develop engaging promotional videos, advertisements, and product displays that capture the viewer’s attention. Educators: Develop interactive learning materials that are more engaging to students.

By using AI-powered automation, Edimakor saves time and labor for users, making professional video creation accessible to anyone.

Pricing & Availability

Both Windows and Mac users can use Edimakor 3.6.0. The free trial option can be accessed free of charge by new users while existing users can upgrade from $19.95 per month.

Summary

Edimakor 3.6.0 has AI-powered Image-to-Video, Talking Animals, and AI Clip Maker to allow users to create stunning video content with ease. Whether users need to bring pictures to life, voice pets, or automate video editing, the new version provides the tools to simplify creativity and productivity.

About Edimakor

Edimakor is a fresh AI-powered video editing tool that simplifies the creation of video. Along with the new features, it has strong AI capabilities, such as AI Video Translation, AI Subtitle Generator, and AI Avatars that allow it to be an end-to-end solution for next-gen content developers.

Learn more: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/

https://x.com/HitpawEdimakor

https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial

https://www.instagram.com/edimakor_official/

