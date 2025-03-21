The Alto Knights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Available Now

ALBUM ART (FOR MEDIA USE): DOWNLOAD

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WaterTower Music is excited to announce the release of The Alto Knights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by award-winning composer David Fleming (“The Last of Us Season 1,” “Mr & Mrs. Smith”). The Soundtrack is available now on all platforms HERE.





David Fleming notes, “ Barry Levinson’s The Alto Knights is a true story of the end of a brotherhood and the fall of the American mafia. When Barry and I first spoke about the music, we knew it needed to have a simmering, kinetic energy to mirror the undercurrent of quiet machinations that push Frank and Vito toward sabotage and betrayal. The score uses pulsing saxophones and synthesizers juxtaposed over classic sounds of a bygone era to underpin this tectonic shift in the history of organized crime.”

The Alto Knights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Tracklisting –

1. Vito



2. Apple Picking



3. American Made



4. Heat



5. Shards



6. Circus



7. Closed Casket



8. Central Park



9. Roses



10. Straight Razor



11. Cuba



12. Plead The Fifth



13. Corners



14. Party Crashers



15. Dominoes



16. The Alto Knights

ABOUT THE ALTO KNIGHTS

From Warner Bros. Pictures, “The Alto Knights” stars Academy Award winner Robert De Niro in a dual role, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson.

The film follows two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.

“The Alto Knights” was written by Oscar nominee Nicholas Pileggi (“Goodfellas”) and produced by Oscar winner Irwin Winkler (“Rocky,” “Goodfellas”), Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Charles Winkler and David Winkler, with Mike Drake executive producing.

De Niro stars alongside Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”), Cosmo Jarvis (“Shōgun”), Kathrine Narducci (“The Irishman”), Michael Rispoli (“Billions”), Michael Adler (“Peppermint”), Ed Amatrudo (“Till,” “Nashville”), Joe Bacino (“Kick-Ass”), Anthony J. Gallo (“The Irishman”), Wallace Langham (“Ford v Ferrari”), Louis Mustillo (“Cooper’s Bar,” “Mike & Molly”), Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto (“Billions”) and Robert Uricola (“Raging Bull”).

Joining Levinson (“Rainman,” “The Natural,” “Wag the Dog,” “Good Morning Vietnam”) behind the camera are Oscar-nominated director of photography Dante Spinotti (“The Insider,” “L.A. Confidential”), production designer Neil Spisak (the “Spider-Man” films, “Dopesick”), Oscar-nominated editor Douglas Crise (“Babel,” “Dopesick”), Oscar-nominated costume designer Jeffrey Kurland (“Bullets Over Broadway,” “Tenet”), award-winning casting director Ellen Chenoweth (“Past Lives”) and composer David Fleming (“Hillbilly Elegy,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Irwin Winkler Production, a Barry Levinson Film, “The Alto Knights.” The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and released in theaters nationwide on March 21, 2025, and internationally beginning 19 March 2025.

ABOUT DAVID FLEMING

David Fleming is an American composer who has written music for film and television including most recently, Amazon’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and Ron Howard’s “Jim Henson: Idea Man,” both of which resulted in Primetime Emmy nominations for David, and a win for his Jim Henson score. Starting his career moonlighting in New York ad houses, David relocated to Los Angeles after winning BMI’s Pete Carpenter Fellowship and soon began contributing music to major films. David composed the score for the BBC’s acclaimed “Blue Planet II” alongside Hans Zimmer, which marked the start of a collaborative relationship with the Academy Award-winning composer, encompassing scores for both “Dune” films and “Top Gun: Maverick.” David’s sweeping orchestral fantasy score for Netflix’s “Damsel” marked his first solo feature, while his dark electronic work alongside Gustavo Santaolla on HBO’s “The Last of Us” won ASCAP’s Composer’s Choice Award for Television Score of the Year. Through his soundtrack work, David has also collaborated with popular recording artists such as Elton John, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams and Beyoncé, with whom he worked on the Grammy-nominated song “Spirit,” for her album “The Lion King: The Gift.” In addition to his work on the forthcoming season of “The Last of Us,” David recently composed the score for A24’s “Eternity” and the neo-western “Americana,” both of which are slated for 2025 releases.

ABOUT WATERTOWER MUSIC

WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the Warner Bros Discovery companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world’s most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.

