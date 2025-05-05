Vuzix Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of smart glasses, waveguides, and augmented reality (AR) technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company will host a conference call regarding its first quarter 2025 operating results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET), May 12, 2025.

To join the live conference call, please dial 877-709-8150 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or 201-689-8354 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada) 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at: https://ir.vuzix.com/ or directly at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NAHi2gQc

Participating on the call will be Vuzix Chief Executive Officer and President, Paul Travers, and Chief Financial Officer, Grant Russell, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Telephonic and webcast replays will be available for 30 days starting on May 12, 2025 at approximately 5:30 PM (ET). To access the telephonic replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference replay ID# is 13753516.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

