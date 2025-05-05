New Name Unveiled for the Soon-To-Be Largest Incubation and Acceleration Space in New York State

CenterState CEO introduces INSPYRE Innovation Hub, symbolizing the regional economy’s comeback after years of economic stagnation and decline

The 90,000+ square foot facility is set to open in downtown Syracuse late summer 2025

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CenterState CEO, Central New York’s largest economic development organization, announced a new name for its expanded business incubator: CenterState’s INSPYRE Innovation Hub. Located in downtown Syracuse, New York, the more than 90,000 square foot facility will be the largest business incubation and acceleration space in New York state when it opens in the summer of 2025. INSPYRE will be where founders of all industries, sizes and stages of growth can find support.

The new name and the $32 million expansion are transforming how the region engages in its innovation economy. INSPYRE also reflects a new vision for the Central New York economy, one where all entrepreneurs–from tech and manufacturing companies to retail and lifestyle businesses –find the resources they need to grow. The larger space will enable CenterState CEO to deliver improved targeted programs, tailored services and access to robust networks that empower entrepreneurs from inception to scaling and beyond.

These companies will be part of Central New York’s larger growth story. Propelled by Micron Technology’s historic $100 billion investment to build four semiconductor megafab facilities in Clay, New York, the region is in a period of profound growth. The Central New York economy is expected to grow more in the next three years than in the past 16 years combined.

INSPYRE literally and figuratively builds on a legacy of innovation and entrepreneurial programming CenterState CEO built over the last 20 years. Formerly The Tech Garden, INSPYRE is a symbol of Syracuse and Central New York’s larger economic transformation. The Tech Garden first opened in 2004 in what was a vacant, collapsed parking garage. Its moniker came from a vision of planting seeds for an innovation economy here in Central New York–one that did not exist in the region at that time. Today, this region has grown startups into world class companies, including several billion-dollar ventures.

“The ability to look beyond our immediate horizon at a brighter future has been our superpower as a region,” said CenterState CEO President Rob Simpson. “The new name for this building reflects both the expanded size and scope of our entrepreneurial programming, and our vision for who it serves and how. This new building is intended to be the literal hub for our region’s growing entrepreneurial community. It is a reminder to reach for what’s just over the horizon, the better, more equitable, more audacious version of Central New York. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome people into INSPYRE and help them find a path to their dream.”

With 90,000+ square feet of space including two new floors, more co-working spaces, a podcast production studio, new makerspace, event space to host up to 200 people, a new rooftop terrace, a drone testing deck and more, founders will find a better environment for any stage of needed support.

INSPYRE’s downtown Syracuse location is convenient and accessible to the community. Near the Centro Bus Transit Hub as well as Onondaga County’s new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) school, INSPYRE will be available to a new pipeline of aspiring entrepreneurs.

Flexible membership tiers are offered to support founders at every stage of their journey. The facility will house a renovated Hardware Center and a brand-new Makerspace. There will also be an uncrewed systems testing deck, a media production facility, new coworking spaces and a multi-purpose theater with over 3,000 square feet of space for events.

CenterState CEO already has letters of intent for more than 50% of the available space in the building. The building is expected to open in late summer 2025. Learn more on the INSPYRE Innovation Hub website.

About CenterState CEO

CenterState CEO is an independent nonprofit committed to creating inclusive, equitable and sustainable economic growth in Central New York. Its team of experts helps members, clients and businesses of all sizes start, scale, recruit and relocate. CenterState CEO works as a problem solver alongside partners in public, private, and nonprofit sectors to find collaborative and innovative solutions to advance the region and its people. www.centerstateceo.com

Media Contact: Katie Zilcosky, kzilcosky@centerstateceo.com

