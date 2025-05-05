Nadro Continues to Expand Its Use of Vuzix Smart Glasses to Support Cost-Savings Related to Warehouse Operations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. , May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced that Nadro S.A. de C.V. (“Nadro”), Mexico’s premier pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, now has over 500 Vuzix M400™ smart glasses in use following multiple follow-on orders placed over the past year through its local distributor and system integrator Acuraflow. TeamViewer, a global leader in remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, continues to supply its Frontline vision picking solution for these glasses, enabling Nadro to manage its high volume of goods using digitalized cloud-based warehousing and picking processes across its 14 distribution centers.

With a fleet of 1,250 vehicles, Nadro distributes 50+ million medical and personal care products every month to pharmacies across Mexico, as well as provides training and specialized services to pharmacies to help manage their operations and inventories. As previously reported, Nadro has been able to improve its picking time by 30% using Vuzix smart glasses while significantly decreasing training time for its employees. The time for onboarding and training was reduced by 93%, accelerating the time usually needed for employees to work more autonomously. With improved picking and reduced onboarding and training times, Nardo has been able to eliminate overtime and improve its employees’ work-life balance despite increasing orders.

“By integrating TeamViewer’s Frontline software with Vuzix smart glasses, we’ve empowered our warehouse teams with real-time, hands-free support that is driving measurable efficiencies across our operations,” said Ricardo López Soriano, Chief Innovation Officer at Nadro. “Faster training, fewer errors, and quicker order fulfillment are helping us build a more agile, resilient supply chain, which are critical advantages as we scale to meet growing customer demand.”

“We are proud to support Nadro’s success as they realize significant operational gains with Vuzix smart glasses,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “As industries worldwide accelerate their digital transformation, our solutions, especially when combined with platforms like TeamViewer’s Frontline, are increasingly viewed as essential tools for modernizing logistics and supply chains. Warehouse operations are just one of several high-growth verticals we are targeting, and we believe Vuzix is well positioned to capture a substantial share of this expanding, multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.”

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, TeamViewer and Acuraflow and our joint customer Nadro, future business opportunities, productivity improvement rates, and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nadro-continues-to-expand-its-use-of-vuzix-smart-glasses-to-support-cost-savings-related-to-warehouse-operations-302445688.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation