Vuzix Receives $500K Smart Glasses Reorder from Augmex to Support Increasing Customer Deployments

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced that it has received a $500K reorder for its smart glasses from Augmex, a one-stop-shop solutions provider for increasing productivity with smart glasses. This order follows an initial low six-figure one received in December 2024 from Augmex, who will continue to bundle their robust software solutions with Vuzix smart glasses products for their supply chain customers in the United Kingdom and across Europe.

Augmex solutions target the warehouse and logistics, installation and service, and healthcare and hospital market verticals. Their two main solutions offerings consist of:

AUGPICK revolutionizes warehouse performance, enhancing efficiency through visual data and full hands-free operation.

AUGASSIST, a remote support solution with smart glasses, complete with live annotations, artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR), is revolutionizing the way people can stay connected and get expertise on any location without traveling.

“We are pleased to be expanding our supply relationship with Vuzix to bring their industry-leading wearables solutions to our growing customer and partner base,” said Lars Heemskerk, Founder and CEO of Augmex. “Our respective hardware and software solutions fit hand to glove as a compelling productivity tool and we are seeing particularly strong interest from the warehousing and logistics and field services market verticals. Over the next several years, we expect our demand for Vuzix smart glasses to grow by an order of magnitude versus our latest order.”

“Augmex has become an important new partner for Vuzix in the European marketplace as their focus on simplicity and ease of use with their packaged solution allows their customers to seamlessly integrate smart glass technology into their operations,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “We look forward to working closely with Augmex to help drive increased market penetration of our smart glasses among numerous blue-chip enterprise customers.”

About Augmex

Augmex is an award-winning and well-recognized provider with years of dedicated experience of one-stop-shop solutions for increasing productivity with smart glasses. Augmex specializes in developing and deploying state-of-the-art smart glass solutions tailored for diverse industries to optimize daily operations in warehouses and remote locations. Augmex is known for their user-friendly software, a hallmark that resonates across the entire product line. They prioritize simplicity and ease of use, allowing their clients to seamlessly integrate smart glass technology into their operations.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well as OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, further orders, our business relationship, and future opportunities with Augmex, its software and its customers, and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-receives-500k-smart-glasses-reorder-from-augmex-to-support-increasing-customer-deployments-302417303.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation