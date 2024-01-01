Macnica Americas Introduces 100 Gbps MEP100 SmartNIC with Mac Compatibility for Audio, Video, and Ancillary Data Over IP

SMPTE ST 2110 support on Apple platforms streamlines real-time broadcast workflows

As broadcast and post-production teams rapidly move to internet protocol (IP) workflows for higher quality and faster turnarounds, and the Mac being the tool of choice for many pros who tackle the most demanding broadcast workflows, this enhanced offering delivers the speed, flexibility, and scalability needed to handle a wide range of modern production demands.

Why it matters

The enhanced MEP100 empowers broadcast and post-production teams to ingest, edit, and distribute up to eight 4K60 flows of high-resolution media at up to 100 Gbps.

100 Gbps IP workflows on macOS 14.6.1 deliver real-time, uncompressed media capabilities for broadcast and post-production teams, setting a new standard for high-performance video production within Apple’s ecosystem.

IP-based workflows provide an ultra-low-latency pipeline that supports traditional live broadcasts for Apple software and hardware platforms.

With native support for ST 2110 on macOS 14.6.1, Macnica Americas enables AV professionals to use uncompressed, high-fidelity video and audio, and ancillary streams in high-demand broadcast environments such as sporting events, movie studios, and production houses without compromising CPU and GPU resources or network integrity.

For broadcast providers, the macOS 14.6.1 integrated ecosystem features advanced hardware performance and robust creative applications that simplify IP media workflows. By leveraging security protections within macOS 14.6.1, intuitive interface, and its wide variety of creative media applications, production teams can seamlessly process and distribute real-time content without compromising quality or efficiency.

“With the MEP100 SmartNIC solution now available for the Mac, we’re creating new opportunities for Apple-based content creators to bring video to life for their customers,” said Macnica Americas President Sebastien Dignard. “This uncompressed video support streamlines IP workflows, from capture to post-production, all on a single platform at speeds up to 100 Gbps, further establishing Macnica’s commitment to developing innovative solutions for modern media demands.”

Built on the proven ST 2110 standards for media over IP, the MEP100 is interoperable with a wide range of hardware and software products, offering developers a flexible and diverse creative platform for video production and editing applications on macOS 14.6.1. This ensures a streamlined workflow from content acquisition to final delivery, leveraging Apple’s powerful hardware ecosystem and advanced software optimizations.

Macnica is an active participant in standards organizations such as the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), the Video Services Forum (VSF) and the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), reinforcing its commitment to open, interoperable IP-based broadcast solutions. This focus on industry standards ensures that the MEP100 seamlessly integrates into existing IP media workflows, providing macOS 14.6.1 users with a robust and scalable foundation for professional video production.

Availability

To find out more about the enhanced MEP100 SmartNIC solution, visit the Macnica Americas booth (#W3757 in the West Hall) at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. You may also visit us online at https://www.macnica.com/mep100.

