Louis Hernandez Jr. To Hold Exclusive Signing Event for His Upcoming Book “Digital Tsunami” at NAB 2025

The Tech Industry Visionary, Founder & CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠ and Executive Chairman of Grass Valley Will Feature at GV Forum 2025

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Black Dragon Capital℠ (“Black Dragon”) Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. has announced an exclusive book signing event during GV Forum 2025 which will take place on April 5, 2025, in Las Vegas, ahead of NAB Show 2025.

GV Forum 2025: Leading the Media Revolution is an exclusive leadership event designed to drive meaningful discussions on the future of media technology. The event is hosted by GVx Leadership Council, a group of 35 senior executives from some of the world’s most influential media organizations. This exclusive gathering will bring together almost 1,000 of the industry’s top executives, technologists, and thought leaders for a full day of real-world insights, innovation, and collaboration with a strong focus on shaping the future of media through authentic discussions and actionable insights.

The event spearheaded by leading technology provider Grass Valley, of which Hernandez is the Executive Chairman, is the perfect backdrop for the launch of Digital Tsunami – the latest from Hernandez’ growing list of compelling books which provide his expert insights on building successful businesses and gaining the competitive edge through technology.

Louis Hernandez, Jr. is the founder, chairman and CEO, and major investor of Black Dragon Capital℠. He is an award-winning entrepreneur, successful operating executive and investor, philanthropist, and author. His focus and passion are to advance technology initiatives that enable active collaboration and connection between individuals, teams, and businesses.

In Digital Tsunami, Hernandez takes readers through a whirlwind tour of how digital transformation originated, how it got us to where we are now and, ultimately, where it is heading. With over 30 years of leadership in transformative technology enterprises, Hernandez provides a unique perspective into the transformative shifts in the media landscape and offers strategic insights for thriving in today’s digital era.

“Everyone has seen how drastically technology has changed and impacted our lives. As someone who has been leading businesses and helping them navigate transformation through technology for over three decades, I wrote Digital Tsunami with the objective of helping individuals and businesses helping individuals and businesses better understand digital disruption and prepare for the future with these changes in mind,” said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and CEO, Black Dragon Capital℠

Attendees at this coming GV Forum 2025 have the opportunity to join in Hernandez’ exclusive book signing and secure their own signed copy of Digital Tsunami.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC), founded over a decade ago by recognized technology leaders, is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a collaborative team of experienced entrepreneurs with intense operating experience, and a proven track record. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠, which is designed to drive operational value and returns.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley empowers over 90% of the world’s top media brands to create and deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences. At the heart of its solutions is the GV Media Universe (GVMU), merging the cost-efficiency and consistent performance of hardware with the agility, elasticity, and adaptability of the AMPP Media Operating System. Together, they form a seamless, scalable ecosystem for efficient and innovative workflows.

With a portfolio spanning from cameras to integrated MAM solutions, Grass Valley provides the flexibility to build solutions for every need—from a single creative harnessing immense production power to globally distributed teams collaborating seamlessly. This breadth of capability enables customers to craft efficient workflows that inspire and engage their audiences.

With over 65 years of expertise, Grass Valley has consistently driven the evolution of live content creation and storytelling. Headquartered in Montreal and supported by Black Dragon Capital, the company remains dedicated to shaping the future of media production.

Learn more at www.grassvalley.com

