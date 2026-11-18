Sub-40-gram reference design named CES 2027 Innovation Awards Honoree in Fashion Tech

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or the “Company”), a supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides for smart glasses, and a developer of waveguide-based optical interconnects for AI data centers, today introduced its Ultralite Color™ OEM reference platform, designed to help eyewear brands and technology partners develop their own full-color AI-powered smart glasses. The sub-40-gram reference design combines binocular waveguide displays, discreet optics and an everyday eyewear form factor, and has been named a CES® 2027 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Fashion Tech category. Vuzix® Corporation CES® 2027 Innovation Awards Honoree

For consumer eyewear, appearance, comfort, weight and discretion are commercial design requirements, not finishing touches. Ultralite Color demonstrates how advanced visual capabilities can be integrated into familiar-looking glasses that people can comfortably wear throughout the day. Recognition in the CES Fashion Tech category highlights this intersection of design and engineering, while the platform gives OEM partners a foundation they can adapt to their own brands, users and applications.

“The next generation of AI eyewear has to deliver useful digital information without asking people to compromise on how their glasses look or feel,” said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vuzix. “Ultralite Color brings full-color binocular waveguides, discreet display technology and all-day power into a reference design weighing less than 40 grams. The CES Fashion Tech recognition underscores the importance of combining wearable design with advanced optics. For OEM partners, our goal is to provide a proven optical and integration starting point they can build on to create their own differentiated products, supported by Vuzix engineering and manufacturing capabilities.”

The reference platform combines full-color binocular microLED-driven waveguide displays with transparent optics that preserve awareness of the surrounding environment. Vuzix Incognito™ technology reduces forward light leakage, helping keep displayed content discreet, while electrochromic tinting supports viewing across changing lighting conditions. The lightweight design is intended to support all-day use.

Unlike other consumer devices offered in one fixed configuration, Ultralite Color is available as a reference design for OEM development. Partners can tailor styling, applications and selected hardware features to their target markets while drawing on Vuzix optical design, waveguide technology and integration expertise.

The current reference configuration omits cameras and speakers to maintain a streamlined form factor; this does not preclude OEM partners from exploring different feature configurations in their own products. The design includes microphones for voice interaction with AI applications, with processing and applications supported through a wirelessly connected smartphone or other computing device.

Potential uses include AI assistance, translation, navigation and messaging for consumers, as well as hands-free guidance and notifications for professional users.

Vuzix intends to pursue OEM opportunities that may include customer-funded product development, supply of waveguides and optical components, and manufacturing support as partner programs progress. The reference platform is designed to support these potential commercial relationships; no specific customer contracts or production commitments are being announced in connection with this release.

The Ultralite Color reference platform is currently available only to OEM partners pursuing branded, purpose-built AI smart glasses. Vuzix plans to showcase Ultralite Color at CES 2027, January 6–9, at booth 27344 in the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall. Parties interested in discussing OEM solutions may contact Warren Russell at warren_russell@vuzix.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-enabled Smart Glasses for enterprises as well as waveguides and advanced optical components for OEM and ODMs for their products in the defense, security, medical and AI glasses markets along with optical interconnect components for AI computing applications. Founded in 1997, Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending, along with numerous IP licenses covering optics, head-mounted displays and augmented reality wearables, and has received more than 20 Consumer Electronics Show awards for innovation. The Company is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol VUZI and maintains operations in Rochester, New York, and Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our Vuzix Ultralite Color platform performance and specifications and ultimately the potential future business deliveries and opportunities for the Vuzix Ultralite Color platform, and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

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SOURCE Vuzix Corporation