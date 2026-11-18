Production Wraps Today on the 13th Installment of the Friday the 13th Franchise

Directed by Legendary Filmmaker Steve Miner; 13 Cast Members Revealed

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Barsamian family announced that principal photography wraps today, November 18, on JASON, the 13th chapter in the iconic horror franchise–unveiling the film’s ensemble cast and setting a worldwide theatrical release for Friday, August 13, 2027. As previously announced, Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) has North American distribution rights, including its theatrical release.

“For millions of fans worldwide, Jason is the absolute king of slasher horror,” said Robbie Barsamian, JASON Producer and Executive Vice President of Horror, Inc. “Financing and producing this film independently gave us complete creative freedom, allowing us to protect what makes this franchise special and deliver the big-screen terror our fans have been dying for. When we started putting our team together, we were looking for talented people that had a deep love for this franchise and were willing to go above and beyond to make the best movie. We couldn’t be prouder of what Steve Miner, CatchLight Studios, Nancy Nayor Casting and this incredible cast and crew built on set.”

JASON reunites the franchise with the legendary filmmaker who shaped Jason in Friday the 13th Part II and debuted the hockey mask in Friday the 13th Part III—for the slasher’s first theatrical outing since 2009. With Miner at the helm, diehard fans can expect the terrifying, easter-egg-packed slasher thrills they crave, and a new generation of horror fans will appreciate this standalone feature as a perfect entry point into the franchise.

The ensemble cast is led by Schuyler White (Haunt), who is stepping behind the iconic hockey mask as Jason Voorhees, alongside Natalie Alyn Lind (Dutton Ranch) as Lauren, Matt Cornett (Every Year After) as Asher, Lilia Buckingham (Hocus Pocus 2) as Madison, John Owen Lowe (Unstable) as Jake, Summer Madison (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Emily, Selena Turner (Will Trent) as Olive, Matthew Keoni Sato (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Lucas, Brook Sill (Stranger Things) as Zoe, Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) as Rick, Johnell Young (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) as Frank, Sencere Messiah Brown (Homage) as Chase and Bryan Gael Guzman (Nickel Boys) as Dylan.

“We cast the most talented and passionate dream team in front of and behind the camera to bring this killer JASON movie to life,” said Jeanette Volturno, Producer and Co-Founder of CatchLight Studios. “We took great pride in curating a crew filled with die-hard fans who were committed to both honoring the legacy and meeting the high bar that horror audiences expect today.”

For more than 45 years, the billion-dollar Friday the 13th franchise has remained a defining force in global pop culture and genre filmmaking. JASON anchors the expanding Jason Universe that includes television (Crystal Lake), AAA gaming integrations (Call of Duty, Fortnite, Dead by Daylight, Friday the 13th: The Game), immersive experiences (Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, Six Flags, Thirteenth Floor), and a robust merchandise portfolio.

Miner is represented by David Gersh of The Gersh Agency.

About Horror, Inc.

Horror, Inc., the creators of the Friday the 13th franchise, launched the Jason Universe in 2024 to usher in an era of expansion. Under the decades-long stewardship of the Barsamian family, Horror, Inc. is currently developing a slate of new projects including the A24 prequel series “Crystal Lake” on Peacock (US), Crave (CAN), Sky (UK) and Stan (AUS). Friday the 13th premiered in theaters May 9, 1980, and went on to spawn 11 additional films, along with a television series, video games, comic books, collectibles, apparel and more over the next four decades. As Jason became a household name, the franchise evolved into one of the most prolific and successful horror franchises of all time. For the latest news and information on upcoming launches, follow @JasonUniverse13 on social media and visit JasonUniverse.com.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, recent theatrical releases include the franchise returns of The Toxic Avenger, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Return to Silent Hill, and the 20th anniversary release of Guillermo del Toro’s masterpiece Pan’s Labyrinth. On Cineverse’s upcoming slate are the return of Jason Voorhees to theatres in the horror icon’s 13th feature film, the third installment of Wolf Creek, a big screen adaptation of hit podcast Mayfair Watchers Society from Trevor Henderson (Siren Head, Cartoon Cat), and the company’s first theatrical family feature, Air Bud Returns.

About CatchLight Studios

CatchLight Studios is an independent film and television company founded by Jeanette Volturno, Marcei Brown, Jason Clark, and Jessica Malanaphy, whose partners have produced more than 175 films across four decades. CatchLight most recently produced GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE: THE MOVIE (Universal/DreamWorks), starring Kristen Wiig and Gloria Estefan; HERETIC (A24), from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods with Stacey Sher, starring Hugh Grant; and Tim Story’s THE BLACKENING (Lionsgate/MRC), a Toronto International Film Festival official selection.

As the first hires at Blumhouse, Volturno and Malanaphy pioneered the low-cost, high-output model that launched global franchises including INSIDIOUS, THE PURGE, and PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, championing filmmakers such as James Wan, Scott Derrickson, and Jordan Peele. Brown brings Oscar-caliber production pedigree as a co-producer of Jordan Peele’s cultural landmark GET OUT. Clark is an award-winning producer whose film and television credits include 42, ACT OF VALOR, the record-breaking TED franchise, COSMOS, and THE ORVILLE. He also helped pioneer modern CG storytelling with STUART LITTLE, architected DreamWorks’ 3D pipeline, and spent a decade as President of Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door.

CONTACTS:

42West for JASON:

teamjason@42west.com

42West for Horror Inc.:

horrorinc@42west.com

The Lippin Group for Cineverse:

cineverse@lippingroup.com

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SOURCE Cineverse Corp.