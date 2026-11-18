The library now includes 500+ courses and 13,000+ lessons, with captions and transcripts in 40 languages for multilingual and global teams.

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Intellezy, a corporate training company that offers a training video library, custom eLearning development, and AI adoption services, today announced that its training video library has doubled in size over the past year and is now available in 40 languages. The library includes 500+ courses and 13,000+ video lessons, all with captions and transcripts in 40 languages.

The library gives L&D teams a ready-made way to cover common workplace skills without building every course from scratch. Courses run in any SCORM-compliant LMS or on Intellezy’s own platform, and all 40 languages are included across the full library with no separate licensing. Select courses also offer full audio dubbing in Spanish, French, and German.

New and expanded course areas include:

Every course is built to meet WCAG 2.1 Level AA, the recognized standard for digital accessibility, so organizations can support compliance efforts while making training accessible to all employees.

“Our clients train teams that speak different languages, work in different countries, and need content that is accessible to everyone,” said Andrew Wight, CEO of Intellezy. “Doubling the library, with every course captioned in 40 languages, gives organizations the flexibility to build the right training for each department, role, and skill need.”

Intellezy has been named to Training Industry’s Top Online Learning Library Companies Watch List five consecutive years, from 2022 to 2026. Organizations can request a free trial at intellezy.com.

About Intellezy

Intellezy is a corporate training company that offers a training video library, custom eLearning development, and AI adoption services. The Intellezy Video Library includes 500+ courses and 13,000+ video lessons on AI tools, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Adobe Creative Cloud, and business skills, and Intellezy’s in-house team builds custom eLearning, instructor-led, and blended training programs. Founded in 2016, Intellezy is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.intellezy.com.

Media contact

Phillip Carmichael

Marketing Manager

pcarmichael@intellezy.com

781-224-1113

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SOURCE Intellezy